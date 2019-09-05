MINOT — The second-highest runoff ever recorded in the Missouri River Basin was increased again this week as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released their latest projections, the Minot Daily News reported.
Significant rainfall boosted the September forecast to 54.6 million acre-feet of water, an increase of 1.7 million acre-feet from a month earlier.
The September outlook issued by the Corps for the Missouri River Basin is 215% of average, exceeded only by the record runoff of 61.0 million acre-feet in the historic flood year of 2011. Most of the water entering the system is occurring downstream from North Dakota, limiting the impact on water levels in Lake Sakakawea, which has been declining for several weeks.
Lake Sakakawea stood at 1,847.7 feet Wednesday, Aug. 4, following a peak elevation near 1,852 feet earlier this summer.