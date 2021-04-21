Miss Montana's Outstanding Teen is standing up for what she believes in, taking her anti-vaping message straight to the halls of her state government.
Annika Bennion, of Sidney, is the founder of No NicoTeen America, a youth organization that promotes education about the dangers of vaping, as well as providing information and support related to health and vaping. Bennion testified before Montana's Senate on April 14 against Montana Senate Bill 398, a bill that would prevent local communities from prohibiting the sale of vape products. The hearing was heard by the House Business and Labor Committee. Bennion spoke on the dangers of teen vaping, and how vape products are targeting young adults.
Bennion shared images from a recent visit to vape shape, where fruity flavors were advertised with cartoon characters, which she says makes them especially enticing to children.
"These vapes are not being advertised behind counters where only adults see them," Bennion said in her testimony. "They are being advertised to children in public. And we are very aware."
Bennion said many people that she knows began vaping at a young age, noting that 30 percent of Montana's teens vape, compared to only six percent of adults. With little representation for her age group, Bennion said she hopes she can bring a younger voice to the table and help curb the state's teen vape usage.
"Having that teen voice is really important, and it hasn't really been in politics as much as it should be." she told the Williston Herald.
Bennion chose the issue as her platform for Miss Montana's Outstanding Teen, saying it is one of the most important things affecting her generation. Like cigarettes impacted the previous generation, she explained, vaping is now affecting today's youth in similar ways.
"This would be the time to nip it in the bud," she said. "Before people go on to have 40 years worth of problems."
While a vote on SB 398 has not been taken, Bennion received an encouraging message from Willis Curdy, House Dist. 98 representative from Missoula. The email shared Curdy's support for Bennion's efforts and applauded her courage to speak up.
"I was very impressed by your presentation and your response to questions from members of the House Business and Labor Committee," Curdy's email read. "As a retired 30 year public high school teacher in Missoula, I am well aware of the influx and impact of flavored vapes in our middle and high schools. I am adamantly opposed to SB 398. We need to protect our children."
In addition to her Facebook and Instagram campaigns, Bennion has produced several anti-vaping PSAs as well as having several billboard campaigns throughout the state promoting the message.