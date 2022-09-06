The MHA Division of Drug Enforcement’s K9 teams were invited to compete in the 23rd Annual American Working Dogs (AWD) K9 Olympics held in August in Denver, Indiana at the Vohne Liche Kennels.
With 150 K9 teams competing in the week-long event this year, the MHA Drug Enforcement had two K9 teams place high in two events. Patrol Agent Nate Miller and K9 Broder placed first in the Narcotics Residential Search event and Patrol Agent Britney Larvie and K9 Riki placed second in the Narcotics Vehicle Exterior Event.
K9 teams from various law enforcement and public safety agencies from across the United States and other countries including Nigeria, India and Brazil competed in the Patrol and Detection events as part of the K9 Olympics.
This was the second year that the MHA Division of Drug Enforcement’s K9 teams have participated in the K9 Olympics.
“The Vohne Liche Kennels own several retired Air Force barracks that we all stayed in during the Olympics,” Miller told the Williston Herald. “For the Narcotics Residential Search competition, one of the barracks was turned into a home-type situation and several hides were placed throughout the residence. We were graded by our ability to read our dog while he was on a scent, leashmanship, as well as the K9’s ability to locate all the finds.”
Miller said that the biggest thing he took home from his Olympics was to “trust your dog.”
“When we first arrived it was a little intimidating seeing all the other teams participating,” said Larvie. “Then I reminded myself that we were there to have fun and that made things easier for me.”
Larvie and her K9 Riki took second place in the Narcotic Vehicle Exterior Event, a timed event that had nine vehicles and an unknown amount of hides. Larvie said that while most other dogs competing were alerting to only 3 hides, Riki had found 4.
“I gained more confidence in Riki’s abilities and confidence in not second guessing his alerts out in the field,” Larvie said.
“Highly trained law enforcement dogs are instrumental to suspect apprehension, locating missing individuals by tracking, detection of narcotics and detection of other potentially harmful devices and substances,” MHA Drug Enforcement Deputy Chief Jeff White said. “Our patrol agents are dedicated to training with their dogs consistently and expanding their skill sets as a team. Each team has trained monthly for the past year in preparation for the competition. All of our K9 teams did an outstanding job and are a credit to the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation.”
White is the K9 trainer for the MHA Division of Drug Enforcement and was invited to be a judge for the Explosives Detection events this year. White has judged at the K9 Olympics for the last three years.
Other teams that competed in multiple events this year were Patrol Agent Coby Janis with K9 Meltin, Patrol Agent Joshua Pastir with K9 Zorro and Patrol Agent Joseph Larvie, Jr. with K9 Roxo. In the 2021 K9 Olympics Agent Pastir with K9 Zorro placed second in the Narcotics Building Search event.