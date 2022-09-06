Patrol Agent Nate Miller and K9 Broder

Patrol Agent Nate Miller and K9 Broder

 Provided

The MHA Division of Drug Enforcement’s K9 teams were invited to compete in the 23rd Annual American Working Dogs (AWD) K9 Olympics held in August in Denver, Indiana at the Vohne Liche Kennels.

With 150 K9 teams competing in the week-long event this year, the MHA Drug Enforcement had two K9 teams place high in two events. Patrol Agent Nate Miller and K9 Broder placed first in the Narcotics Residential Search event and Patrol Agent Britney Larvie and K9 Riki placed second in the Narcotics Vehicle Exterior Event.



