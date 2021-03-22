It has been another busy week at the North Dakota Legislature, as we continue to move toward the finishing work of the 67th Legislative Assembly. The Human Resources division of Appropriations, on which I serve, has completed the detailing of the Budget for the Department of Environmental Quality. This budget has 166 full time employees, and general funds of $12,597,598.
Budgets for the Indian Affairs Commission, Veterans Affairs, and Office of Administrative Hearings have been detailed. Yet remaining on the list of budget bills to be detailed and approved are the Corrections and Rehabilitation Budget and the Health Department Budget.
Several Senate bills coming before the House of Representatives in the days ahead include:
SB2165, which concerns the funds schools are allowed to have at the end of the year.
SB2179, which provides for a Legislative Management study relating to coverage of Telehealth.
SB2121, which relates to safety belt usage, and secondary enforcement of safety belt requirements.
SB2213, which is a bill relating to an inflation adjustment for the property tax credit for disabled veterans.
SB2253, which provides for a Legislative Management study relating to the Long Term Care Insurance Market.
On Thursday, March 18, our attention was focused on the Memorial Service, which is held each session to honor former Legislators who have passed away since the prior Legislative Session. This year there were 23 names of individuals being remembered. Some had family members in attendance, while others chose to watch the service virtually.
The Memorial Service is always very moving, and was extra special to me this year, since the speaker was a former Legislator and good friend of mine, Jay Seibel from Beulah, ND. We met during our first session together in 2015. He had an excellent message for those of us in attendance. This year I was unable to participate in the Legislative Choir, but my wife, Diane, was part of the group, and Levi Andrist was the accompanist. Each family was presented with a rose, and a copy of the Memorial Resolution by Secretary of State, Alvin A. Jaeger.
The choir sang four selections, which included “It is Well With My Soul”, “Amazing Grace—My Chains are Gone”, and “Precious Lord, Take My Hand”. For the final benediction hymn, those attending were asked to join the choir in singing “God Bless America”. Following the service, a reception was held by the Great Seal, which was served by the Legislative Spouses Group, of which Diane is also a member. The ladies enjoy weekly lunch dates and have had a variety of interesting speakers and activities. Nine of the ladies also participate in a weekly Bible Study facilitated by Diane. The material being studied is a DVD series by Priscilla Shirer called, “The Armor of God”.
Your input is always appreciated, and if you wish to contact me, the best and easiest way to reach me is through my email, which is bertanderson@nd.gov. It is a privilege and honor to continue serving the fine people of District 2.