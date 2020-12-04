In addition to three sold-out weekends of live shows in Medora, A Magical Badlands Christmas will be available for streaming online.
The show is a twist on the former traveling Christmas show produced by Bill Sorensen. Although it is not traveling to 25 plus communities and filling thousands of seats this year, a news release from the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation praised the stream as a creative solution so friends of Medora can enjoy it wherever they find themselves this holiday season.
The show will be live-streamed from the Old Town Hall Theater on Saturday Dec. 12. Purchasers will have access to watch either or both live shows happening at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. MT. The livestream will be available exclusively at Medora.com/BadlandsChristmas.
A live recording of the show will be available starting Dec. 13 for On Demand streaming. Purchasers will have access to the show link for 48 hours.
"This show has traveled for six years and entertained many wonderful crowds across four states," Sorenson said. "This year is no different, even though we are not traveling to greet thousands of friends of Medora in their own community it warms our hearts knowing we can still share the spirit of Christmas with families right in the comfort of their own homes."
This is TRMF's first time live-streaming a Medora-based production. Details about Livestream and On Demand access can be found at Medora.com/BadlandsChristmas.