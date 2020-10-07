The Public Service Commission has scheduled an informal hearing at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, to consider a $15 million rate increase proposed by Montana Dakota Utilities.
The general public can access the hearing telephonically by dialing 1-888-585-9008, with the access code 259-316-322.
The case will not be decided until a future regular or consent agenda.
MDU in its application said the change is needed to reflect updated transmission revenue and costs. The effect of the rate change for a residential customer using 894 kWh is $3.35 per month, or $40.20 per year.
The AARP has filed a written request for a public hearing on the rate increase, saying that only $5 million of the new spending goes toward North Dakota projects. They also question whether maintaining MDU’s 9.56 percent profit level is justified given the current, economic recession.
“North Dakotans are still facing unemployment rates twice as high as before the COVID-19 pandemic and the largest projected increase in food insecurity in the country,” AARP North Dakota State Director Josh Askvig said. “Now is not the time for the PSC to rubberstamp an electric rate hike without a public hearing.”
AARP has urged MDU electric customers to engage with the process aand to email the PSC about the proposed rate hike.
“AARP has a long history of fighting to prevent unfair utility rate hikes so North Dakotans 50 and older can keep more of the money they’ve earned. This is a pocketbook issue for seniors and their families, many of whom struggle to balance paying utility bills and other household expenses along with buying food and medicine.”