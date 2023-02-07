Yolanda Rojas

Elizabeth Vega, Patricia Thornock, Lisbeth Short, Yolanda Rojas, and Rueben Vega, pictured left to right, tend to HAND's booth at the Watford Market Sept. 2, where they provided hibiscus fruit punch and churros to attendees taking part in the festivities.

 McKenzie Electric Cooperative

The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives (NDAREC) recognized Yolanda Rojas, a McKenzie Electric Cooperative employee, with the Community Service Award at its 80th annual meeting Feb. 7. The award recognizes Rojas’ efforts to support English language learners and promote opportunities for integration and inclusion within the community.

“Inclusion for all is essential to growing a strong economy and building vibrant and resilient communities,” says NDAREC Executive Vice President and General Manager Josh Kramer. “Diversity, equity and inclusion have been cooperative values since the beginning, and Yolanda embodies these values. Her work to break down language barriers and build community has made a difference in the lives of many, and it’s an honor to present her with this award.”



