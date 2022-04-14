The weather is being investigated as a factor in the death of a 60-year-old white male in Watford City, according to reports from the Watford City Police Department.
Public Information Officer Jeffrey Jensen said police were called to the 300 block of 25th Avenue NE for a report of a deceased male, lying on the ground outside.
Jensen said the cause of the death is being investigated, including the weather. The name of the person who died is being withheld, pending notification of the family.
At this time, police do not suspect criminal activity or foul play.
Emergency service personnel have been kept busy across the MonDak today, trying to get in and clear roads and help stuck motorists.
Snow removal in Williston and Williams County had to be shut down several times throughout the course of the storm both Wednesday and Thursday, due to wind continuing to create low visibility, and, not to mention, recovering some areas with deep snowdrifts again.
Motorists were reminded to remain at least 10 car lengths away from snow plowing equipment.
Williams County remained under a no travel advisory, with emergency management urging the public to shelter in place and remain indoors.
McKenzie County also closed their roads and urged the public to remain home. Arnegard Fire Protection reported that city maintenance crews were out clearing streets. With many calls for stranded motorists, they urged the public not to travel.
The Sidney Police Department reported Sidney-area highways open, but said driving conditions were severe, and urged the public to stay home and avoid travel, as did the Fairview Police Department.
North Dakota DOT closed more than 7,000 lane miles of roadways and said it would prioritize cleanup efforts on main roads like US 2, Highways 85, 83 and 52, and I-95.
They gave no specific timeline for reopening these roadways, and residents were encouraged to work remotely and stay home whenever possible, but US 2 was reopened in the Williston area to Devils Lake late Thursday afternoon, as was Highway 85 between Williston and Watford City.
More snow ahead?
Snow accumulation continued throughout the day Thursday, and the National Weather Service reported at least 17 inches of snowfall for Williams County.
Bismarck NWS meteorologist Zachary Hargrove told the Williston Herald the wind was likely to continue through a good part of Thursday evening before beginning to gradually diminish.
Temperatures, meanwhile, are expected to remain cold and gradually increase. That should encourage a slow melt, which will help soil retain a lot of the moisture that’s been dropped.
“It’s going to be pretty chilly through the weekend,” he said. “We might start to get into lower 30s by Monday and might see over freezing temperatures by Tuesday. So this is going to be slow melting.”
But it’s not going to be a drought killer, Hargrove added.
It’s definitely going to help quite a bit,” he said. “We’re going have anywhere from you know another inch and a half to 2 inch of moisture that’s going to be available to seep into the ground.”
Additional snow is ahead in the forecast at this time beginning late Saturday night through Easter Sunday, which might bring along a bit more moisture on top of the current snowfall.
“Right now, the models are very unclear whether it's going to be in the north part of the state or the south,” Hargrove said. “We’ve got Williston at kind of that 3 to 5 inch area. So there could be some additional, you know, light accumulations, but it’s still, you’ll have to just wait and see for that one.”