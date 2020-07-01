Marking the Great Western Trail from South Dakota Line to Fort Buford, ND

Work is set to begin on the first segment of the Great Western Trail in North Dakota in Mid-July. Trail project manager Darrell Dorgan of Bismarck says the segment of the famous trail for cattle and horses will be marked from the South Dakota line to I-94 this summer and the section from Belfield to Fort Buford near Williston next year.
The Famous trail for cattle and horses began in the 1870s along the border with Texas and Mexico and for more than 20 years, it’s estimated more than a million cattle and horses were moved northward, through eight states and on into Canada.
Dorgan says, “Many of the cattle from the Great Western Trail reached North Dakota in the early 1880s and 90s and became the foundation for the state’s vibrant ranching industry that exists today”.
The trail has already been marked with six-foot-tall obelisks all the way through Texas and Oklahoma and work is now underway in the remaining states including North Dakota.
Dorgan notes, “The white obelisks will be placed every six to ten miles along Highway 85 which parallels the long-time cattle and horse trail. Black marble plaques explaining the trails vibrant history will be placed in association with the obelisks at the North Dakota/South Dakota border, at the County Courthouse in Amidon, in Belfield, near Watford City, west of Williston and at Fort Buford”.
There have been two markers in North Dakota the past six years, one at Bowman, the other at the Cowboy Hall of Fame in Medora. Former NDSU President Jim Ozbun, whose maternal grandfather trailed cattle from Texas to North Dakota in the 1890s, joined with other Rotary Club members in getting the first marker placed.
Nationally, Rotary Clubs have heavily backed the project to make sure the trail remains part of the nation’s history and are active in the marking in North Dakota, too.
Others who’ve joined the North Dakota effort include Bowman, ND tourism promotion groups and local Rotary Clubs. Rotary organizations from Texas to North Dakota are participating.
Dorgan, who was the first director of the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame and spearheaded the effort to build the western heritage center in Medora, insisted Ozbun be part of the on-going effort. “This is Jim’s kind of project. It involves history and needs a great organizer”, he said.
He also notes, “Major help has been provided by the Dickinson Ready Mix Company and owner Scott Olin. They have built and donated more than 50 of the concrete obelisks to mark the trail. Dorgan, noting Olin is a major backer of tourism projects and an incredible historian, says the gift by Dickinson Ready Mix is valued in the thousands of dollars”.
Area ranchers Steve Brooks and John Hanson of Amidon have also stepped forward and signed-up other ranchers who will allow the trail makers on their land along Highway 85.
Work will begin on July 12 on Highway 85 and continue for three days getting the first of the obelisks and history markers up. Ranchers and historians will join the effort. The first 100 miles are expected to be marked by the end of July.
Anyone interested in participating in the project with financial contributions or setting posts can go to the group’s website at ndgreatwesterncattletrail.com and view the project’s history and plans.