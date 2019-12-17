Thanks to a once-in-a-lifeime opportunity, one local girl was able to make her wish come true and walk in the footsteps of Jesus.
Mischa Melby, 14, attends Trinity Christian School in Williston, and in 2005 she was diagnosed with a heart condition that required her to have a transplant. She was referred to Make-A-Wish North Dakota in 2017 as she was in recovery from the transplant by mother Karen. Over the next few months, wish granting volunteers Katie Wyman and Abbey Dahlberg met with Mischa to discuss her wish and what she wanted most.
Having an interest in history and religion, Mischa shared her wish: to see where Jesus lived. After some initial questions and conversations with Mischa and her family, Wyman said it was evident what the wish should be, and the organization began putting the wish together: a trip for Mischa and her family to Israel.
"This wish was kind of a long process coming," Wyman told the Williston Herald. "I think the family felt like maybe it was a lot to ask, so it took a while to kind of get to the bottom of it. (Mischa) just kept coming back to Jesus. She's religious, and she's just an old soul, but she wanted to follow Jesus and learn more about him."
Earlier this month Mischa's wish was fulfilled, and she, along with her parents and brother, made the trip overseas to Israel. As part of a tour group, the family spent a week in Israel, visiting locations Mischa had ready about in her bible and heard stories of in church.
Bethlehem, the Sea of Galilee, the Jordan River and the Garden Tomb were some of the notable sights the Melbys saw, which Karen said has given a deeper meaning to the bible stories and lessons they have learned.
"Israel is full of history, there's layers and layers of history there," she explained. "There's a lot of evidence that a lot of these sites are the real sites. We had an amazing tour guide, and he would just talk the entire time and everything just came to life. All these things that you've read about your entire life, and then you're there; Mischa will never read her bible the same again, because she's seen all these things."
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, Make-A-Wish and Trinity Christian School held a welcome home celebration for Mischa, with the entire school turning out to hear about the experience. Karen shared a slideshow presentation with the students, and Mischa was presented with a special bracelet on behalf of Make-A-Wish from Wyman. Wyman, who has been a longtime volunteer with the organization, said she was happy to see Mischa's wish come to fruition after such a long wait. She said being able to grant a child's wish, especially a wish as unique as Mischa's, is a truly special opportunity.
"It just was so clear that this was the right wish, and that often happens," Wyman said. "I just love when it's the right wish for the right child. That's how it's supposed to be."