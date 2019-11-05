Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota is commemorating 100 years of service this week with celebrations taking place across the state.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, a special program was held at Legacy at Central Place in Williston, featuring a special screening of a short documentary showcasing the history of the organization in the state. Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota is one of the state’s largest human service organizations, serving more than 15,000 North Dakotans each year. Along with the short program, representatives are honoring supporters in each community with the Dove Awards, which honor recipients for the work they do within the community.
“We’re doing our first-ever round of the Dove Awards, which is just recognizing the small acts of kindness every day that make a difference.” explained Lutheran Social Services CEO Jessica Thomasson, “It’s been really fun to just get together with people all over North Dakota and talk about what we do together to love our neighbors and make our corner of the world a better place.”
Thomasson showed the short documentary, which traced the organization’s history as they expanded their services throughout the state over the last century. The documentary emphasized the importance of the organization in giving back to families in each of the communities it serves, while recognizing the partnerships that have helped make it what is today. After the video’s conclusion, Thomasson and Legacy Adviser Dennis Aune presented the awards to those present.
Each certificate was given with a hand-crafted glass dove ornament, the logo of Lutheran Social Services. The doves were crafted individually by Community Engagement Officer Chris Lennon’s mother, making each one a unique gift for the award recipients. The Dove Awards were given to Arlene Tvedt, Peggy Bearce, JE Dunn, The City of Williston, Williams County Social Services, the Williston State College Foundation, and First Lutheran Church.
“Things have changed over the last hundred years, but what hasn’t changed is that everybody needs a little help sometimes,” Thomasson said. “People struggle, it doesn’t matter where you were born, doesn’t matter how much money you make, it’s part of the human condition. But it’s also part of the human condition to want to reach out and to love your neighbor, and those are the things that I think are pretty timeless.”
The program concluded with an original song, “Like a Dove,” written by Lennon, sharing the importance helping those around you by following the tenets of Lutheran Social Services — Act justly, Love mercy and Walk humbly.
For more information about Lutheran Social Services, visit www.lssnd.org