The Williston area is buzzing with activity this weekend! Here are some of the things to check out this Friday, Saturday and Sunday!
Friday, July 16:The Divide County Threshing Bee kicks off in Crosby, with three days of tractors, talent shows and demonstrations. Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. each day, with the Tractorcade starting things off on Friday at 9 a.m. Visit www.dcthreshingbee.com to see the full slate of events!
Watford City’s Main Street will be full of excitement starting Friday, with Homefest weekend kicking off at 5 p.m. The two-day event features street dances, music, food and vendors. Visit the event page on Facebook at facebook.com/events/d41d8cd9/watford-city-home fest-2021/141218 1562481817/ for a schedule of events.
The Williams County Parks Summer Concert Series hosts their weekly concert at Epping/Springbrook Dam on Friday at 7 p.m featuring the music of local duo Meadowlark. For more information, visit www.williamsnd.com/epping -springbrook-dam/
Saturday, July 17:Watford City’s Homefest continues on Saturday, featuring live music all day, art vendors, theater performances and more! Everything kicks off with the RRC Homefest Run at 9:30 a.m.
The Divide County Threshing Bee continues in Crosby, featuring the toy show and talent show on Saturday. Enjoy food, vendors and activities throughout the day!
The Williston Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Boom Crawl starts at 5 p.m., with more than a dozen bars and restaurants taking part in the “Christmas in July” theme. Wristbands are $25 in advance, or $35 at registration.
Tickets include wristband, a free drink, beverage and food specials at participating locations, as well as shuttle to establishments farther away from downtown bars. Visit www.willistonchamber.com/boom-crawl for tickets and information.
Sunday, July 18:The Divide County Threshing Bee wraps up on Sunday, featuring the antique auction at 5 p.m., and activities for all ages throughout the day.