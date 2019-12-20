Falon Justice has always had a heart for giving.
The owner of Bride to Be & More in Williston was one of the founders of Williston Friendly Faces, now merged with the Williston Community Builders, and she wanted to show how a community can come together to make a change and help those in need around them. When she heard of a local family that needed a boost during the holidays, she reached out to her Facebook friends to see if anyone would be willing to donate.
Justice was then contacted through her church, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, and was given the names of three additional families in need. As she began to coordinate gifts and donations for those four families, she heard of yet another family facing hard times due to a medical emergency.
With five families in need, Justice sprang into action, recruiting friends, families and neighbors to come together to prove that holiday miracles do exist. Food, clothing, gift cards, toys and more began flooding into Bride to Be, covering the floors with hundreds of donated items. Justice, who said she only expected a few people to step forward give, was astounded by the response.
“The response has been overwhelming,” she told the Williston Herald. “I literally have just sat here and cried. It’s really humbling. I think the thing that has blown me away the most is the amount of people who have come in and just been thankful for being able to help. It’s been a crazy week.”
Not only has Justice been inundated with gifts and donations from the community, but many stepped forward to volunteer with the arduous task of wrapping and preparing the gifts to be given to the families. Along with her friends and family, or “framily,” as she puts it, Justice was also given help from S & B Drilling, who sent over volunteers to help as well.
Seeing the community come together so quickly for those who need it, Justice said, affirmed for her what a great place Williston is, and why she will never leave her hometown.
“I am never leaving Williston,” she said. “I am Mrs. Williston. I will be forever the champion if there is ever someone that needs help. I will always do what I can to give back. It’s really important to me, and I always preach ‘Giving is getting,’ and I believe that 100%.”
A change of plans
Codi Austreim, vice president of Williston Community Builders, was only stopping by to drop off her own donation, but ended up staying at Bride to Be for hours, helping to sort gifts, organize donations and offer any help she could to Justice and the other. As part of the Community Builders, she has seen firsthand the community’s generosity, and said it doesn’t take much to inspire people to give back.
“People want to give, but they don’t always know how,” she said. “And when you find an opportunity to give that you know is going to go where it needs to go, then people are way more willing to jump up and help.”
No stranger to struggle herself, Justice said it was being raised in a family that came together to help each other that taught her to truly appreciate the things she had, and furthermore inspired her to give back in any way she could to those who are also struggling. And that’s a lesson that she’s passing on to her children, with the hopes that they too will grow to be a guiding hand to their community.
“It comes down to, you can’t complain about something if you’re not willing to do the work.” she said. “I’m trying to teach my kids that it’s not about being fair. It doesn’t matter how much you have on your plate, if your neighbor’s plate is empty, you give them some of yours. And they 100 percent live that. That’s the best part of it, is teaching my kids to be good humans and to foster good feelings. If you want there to be change, you have to be the change. You’ve got to be the good. You have to get out there and do it. Very rarely is it fun, it’s a lot of work and a lot of time...and it’s 100 percent worth it. Absolutely.”