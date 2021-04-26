To help ensure children have access to nutritious food, the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction and Department of Human Services recently announced a new food assistance program for families who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals.
The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program provides EBT cards for eligible families to use when their children are distance-learning at home. The benefit equals $6.82 a day.
Jared Slinde, communications manager for Great Plains Food Bank, said the food bank advocates for programs like this, which helps keep individuals out of poverty and away from food insecurity.
Slinde said there was a major increase in need since the pandemic started. He said Great Plains is currently serving one out of six individuals in the state, an increase from one out of eight in 2019. Last year, they provided an additional 5 million meals, more than half of those going to children and seniors.
During the pandemic, Great Plains experienced a decrease in food donations and had to supplement its supplies by purchasing food. Slinde said the organization was also desperate for volunteers.
With financial aid and donations coming in again, Slinde said the shelves are restocked and things are returning to normal.
“The need is still high and it’s not going to go away anytime soon, but I think we’re in such a good place now compared to where we were a year ago,” Slinde said. “We were able to rise to the challenge and show that we were able to fill that need.”
April Smith is the vice president of the Cavalier County Emergency Food Pantry, which serves about 12 households a month. She said despite running low on essential items, her pantry fared well during the pandemic. She attributed that to generous donations the pantry received from current and former community members.
“When the world was going crazy and everything was locked down, people were still making sure that the community and the people in need were taken care of,” Smith said.
Thanks to grants and monetary donations, Smith said the pantry is financially doing better than ever before.
Kathy Jahner, treasurer of the Adams County Food Pantry, said her pantry had no problem keeping its shelves stocked during the pandemic. She said local organizations are always organizing food drives and making monetary donations.
“We are in a very nice community where people are always giving,” Jahner said. “We are fortunate that we have the people that we have and we’re grateful for all that they do.”
Coordinator Sharon Bladow said the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry in Wahpeton is doing fine in donations but could use some extra helping hands. The pantry is open Monday through Thursday and serves 200 people a month. Bladow said volunteers are vital to staying open.
“We are always looking for volunteers,” Bladow said. “Our pantry is open some of the longest hours in our area so we do have a need for volunteers all the time. We can’t do it without them.”
Smith said finding volunteers has also been an issue. Currently, the Cavalier County Emergency Food Pantry is open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.
“We have limited hours and that’s because we don't have as many volunteers,” Smith said. “We would love to have some evening hours on a routine basis, but it is hard to find that availability.”
While the pantry doesn’t need any financial assistance at the moment, Smith said a state program geared to specifically help elderly clients would be beneficial. She said some elderly people in her community cannot get to wherever the food assistance is coming from. Since they are in a rural area, there are also no taxis, rideshares or delivery options available.
Bladow also thinks a program targeting seniors would be best. She said RW Food Pantry serves a low number of seniors. She said this is probably because they can’t make it out to the pantry.
While things are improving, Slinde said food insecurity rates are still high across the state. In order to solve the hunger problem, he said it is going to take a group effort.
“It takes people at all levels being involved with this,” Slinde said. “Everyone can make a difference in this. All of us coming together is going to keep us moving forward to solving hunger in our area.”