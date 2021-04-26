As the school year starts to wind down, school districts across the state are preparing summer school programs to address learning loss as a result of the pandemic.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler previously presented 19 different strategies to address learning loss to the House Appropriations Committee’s Education and Environment Division. After developing the strategies, educators and other interested parties provided feedback. The group cautioned against a “one-size fits all” approach and supported allowing individual school districts to develop plans best suited for their students.
Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United, the union for educators in the state, agreed that districts need to be given freedom to address problems in their own district.
“You’ll have families and school districts that would be upset if that ‘one size fits all’ plan doesn’t fit them,” he said. “We need to narrowly focus on those students who really need the extra help to get caught up to where they need to be on their academic continuum.”
Baesler and the Department of Public Instruction have since said they will leave addressing learning losses to individual school districts, and some school districts are looking at creative ways to reengage students.
Jill Louters, the New Rockford-Sheyenne superintendent, said they aren’t seeing as much of a learning loss as expected. This summer, along with traditional summer school programs, the district will introduce a program aimed at increasing student engagement.
“There are students across the board who may be struggling with their learning, but it may not be evident through test data,” Louters said. “They may be performing at a level which doesn’t indicate they won’t be proficient on state and local assessments, but they may not be fully engaged in our programming.”
The summer camp-like program will not be graded and will teach students through unconventional methods. Programs like “Kitchen Chemistry” will focus on incorporating science and cooking skills in a cooking class. Students will make candy, pickles, bread and other foods and discuss the science behind them. Other programs will follow a similar approach.
“It’s really more about reengagement in learning,” she said. “It’s not directly connected to a learning standard. There is simply academic freedom for instructors to reengage our students.”
Louters said that money received from Covid relief helped fund the program. She explained that if the program is successful, the district will look for other ways to fund it.
“If we find this to be effective in terms of addressing student engagement, I would imagine going forward that we will appropriate general fund dollars to support this kind of programing on an on-going basis,” Louters said.
Michael McNeff, superintendent of Rugby Public Schools, said the Covid relief money was essential. In most years, summer school programs in Rugby are very light, focusing mostly on students with disabilities. However, some years there isn’t enough funding to do a program at all.
“Most districts wouldn’t be making these types of programs, just due to the fact there isn’t a lot of money left over when you wrap up a school year,” McNeff said.
McNeff has projected that relief money should be able to fund summer school programs for the next two to three years.
“We are really digging in and making it a more robust program,” he said. “It will be hard to look back in a couple years when these funds dwindle and think about how can we still make this work and be more sustainable.”
According to McNeff, the district has identified 30 to 40 students who will need summer school. He said a majority of the learning loss for students centers around literacy. Summer school programs will focus on phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.
“We’re hoping that when we do this robust program this year that those students are going to be able to hit the year running,” McNeff said.
Shawn Leiss, director of student services at Dickinson Public Schools, said the district is still assessing how serious the learning loss is there.
“Earlier in the year there were some indicators that there may be learning gaps for some groups of students that could be attributed to the pandemic and remote learning scenarios,” he said. “This data will help us better understand any impacts the pandemic may have had on learning outcomes.”
Leiss said, after assessing the data, the district would try to determine what skills students have yet to master and address those shortfalls.
The district will use student assessment data to determine what standards aren’t being met to develop targeted interventions. Summer school classes will also be smaller to address students’ individual needs.
“Dickinson Public Schools aims to meet students where they are and personalize instruction to match specific learning gaps that may be present,” Leiss said. “In addition to traditional direct instruction from teachers, students will spend a portion of their summer school day utilizing computer aided instruction that is closely matched with their skill level and instructional needs.”