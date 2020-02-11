Charities and non-profits all across the region are hoping Valentine’s Day inspires people to open their hearts, and their wallets, for the region’s largest day of giving.
Giving Hearts Day is the longest-running giving day in the country, and has helped participating charities raise more than $70 million since its founding in 2008. Taking place this year on Feb. 13, the day is a 24-hour event for charities in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota by providing a platform for charities to meet donors, and for donors to find the charity or organization that inspires them to give. There are nearly 500 charities throughout the state to donate to, with many organizations in Williston participating in the event.
“Something that is so special about Giving Hearts Day is that it gives local charitable organizations such a great platform for recognition,” Williston Area Chamber of Commerce President Rachel Richter-Lordeman told the Williston Herald. “I think many community members who are looking to give back, especially those who are new to the area, might not be sure what organizations exist locally that are in need of assistance. Givingheartsday.org does a great job of highlighting each charity, and giving donors a clear picture of how their donation is making an impact.”
With many donations being matched up to $10,000, several organizations, such as Williston Trinity Christian School, are looking forward to the day, which will help fund many projects.
“We are excited about this tremendous opportunity, as 100% of all donations to our school will come back to us,” said Terry Haugen, director of development for Trinity Christian. “For over 28 years, our community has supported Williston Trinity Christian School financially, through volunteer opportunities, and with their prayers. In addition, all donations are being matched up to $10,000.”
Upper Missouri Ministries is another organization with a $10,000 match, with the camp saying that funds raised will allow them to give numerous area youth the chance to attend the camp this summer. Other local organizations taking part include Boy Scouts of America Northern Lights Council, PATH, Girl Scouts – Dakota Horizon’s, CHI Health at Home, NDAD and Williston Basin API.
The Salvation Army in Williston will also be taking part in the event, with donations providing food, shelter, spiritual support, and other services for people and families experiencing poverty.
“Williston residents who are experiencing poverty often struggle to see a hopeful future,” said Lt. Joseph Irvine, leader of the Williston Salvation Army. “Your gifts on Giving Hearts Day can help provide the hope they seek, because our programs give them the resources they need to move forward. We hope that residents of Williston will join us in the fight for good.”
Last year, the Williston Salvation Army raised 10,000 on Giving Hearts Day. To find out more about Giving Hearts Day, or to find what organization are taking part, visit www.givingheartsday.org.