Rather than receive presents for himself, a local boy decided to give back to some furry friends on his birthday instead.
Kievyn Waggoner celebrated his 11th birthday on Jan. 20, but when it came to having his party on Jan. 25, he asked the 15 friends that he invited not for toys, LEGOs, video games or clothes. He didn’t want anything for himself at all, in fact. Instead, he asked that they bring an item to donate to the Mondak Animal Rescue.
“There wasn’t anything I needed or wanted for my birthday,” Kievyn told the Williston Herald. “I felt bad for all the animals that didn’t have homes and didn’t have someone to fully and truly love them and have a relationship with, so I wanted to give back to them.”
Included with the invitations to his party, Kievyn included a list of items from the shelter that they were in need of. Rather than gifts, Kievyn requested, he asked they they choose an item or two from the list. Kievyn and his friends gathered tons of items for the shelter, including food, toys, cat litter, treats, paper towels and more, which he and his grandmother dropped off. The shelter said they were truly grateful for the donation, saying it left them speechless.
“This young man is our future,” the shelter posted on Facebook.
Kievyn’s grandmother, Tina Pelham, shared how impressed she was with Kievyn’s big heart and generosity.
“It was tremendous,” Pelham said. “I’m so very, very proud of him.”
Kievyn’s mother, Mandi Miller, said she was also proud of her community-minded son, who has always had a love for animals and a desire to help them.
“It makes me so proud,” Miller said. “I couldn’t be happier about it. I’m not surprised at all, but I was super proud when he told me that’s what he wanted to do. He’s a great kid. And I think, based on the Facebook posts and everything, the community feels the same way and it’s great knowing that, because they don’t even know him. I’m beyond proud.”
While Kievyn’s donation was certainly a help to the shelter, they are continually in need of donations for the animals. The shelter has a number if fundraising events that they do throughout the year, and anyone interested in donating or finding out more about the organization can find them online at www.facebook.com/mondakanimalrescue, www.mondakanimalrescue.org or stop by and visit the Buck Scheele Family Animal Center at 6207 First Ave. W in Williston.