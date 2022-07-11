If you were at Fort Buford’s Sixth Infantry Encampment this year you might have noticed a young man clad in period clothing excitedly cranking the Gatling gun. That would be Hereof Huso from Aneta, near Fargo, and he counts himself as one of the Fort’s biggest fans.
The 9-year-old was treated like an honorary member of the group for the day. He got to try on real hats and coats and lift a scabbard with a bayonet inside, which he admitted was much heavier than he’d expected. He was also assigned the all-important task of watching over the ammunition for the cannon that was fired late in the afternoon on Saturday.
Huso told the Williston and Sidney Herald that he loves American history and reads about it nearly every day. He has been planning his trip to Fort Buford for about two months now, and even has a book about the Fort that he has been reading.
The Sixth Infantry’s Encampment at Fort Buford is an annual living history event, portraying a day in the life of Fort Buford in its prime. Re-enactors with the Sixth Infantry Association wear period clothing to portray the many and various figures who would have been at the Fort in that day.
The Sixth Infantry Association was established in 1962 to promote the Confluence region and its history, as well as encourage tourism for both Fort Buford and Fort Union.
Among Sixth Infantry members at the event Saturday was Tim Soiseth, who was portraying the company cook. His nickname within the Sixth Infantry is the Swede.
Soiseth said he has always been interested in history and was acquainted with some of the Sixth Infantry Association members back in the 1980s, so he decided to join up.
At the Fort on Saturday, he wore traditional attire for the day, though he had discarded the “blouse,” which is actually more like a coat, due to the heat. The blouse he was wearing was not standard issue, but soldiers of the day were allowed to purchase better shirts from the Fort’s shop, known as the Sutler.
“A fire would be kept going all day pretty much,” he told the Williston Herald. “And the camp cooks started pretty early in the morning. They would get started at 4 a.m. each morning. Each barracks controlled its own food and had its own cook. Being the cook was a good detail, too. There was no marching in the hot afternoon, and no wood chopping for the cook. You also got three helpers, who were called Cooks police.”
The head cook also got first crack at all the food, which meant any particularly tasty morsels probably found their way onto his plate first.
Soiseth is also a member of the Fort Union Muzzleloaders group.
Alex Lakehead and Wyatt Ivverson, meanwhile, decided to take jobs at Fort Buford for the summer because they like history. They were dressed in period clothing and playing cribbage on Saturday, which was a typical game of the day.
Kris Baxter and Nicole Fleming, meanwhile, portrayed laundresses for the Fort, which, for that time period, was one of the few jobs women could get. The pay for laundresses was one of the first deductions from a private’s paycheck, and they got better rations, too.
The Fort tried to hire the homeliest laundresses possible, to prevent fraternizing. Despite that, the laundresses invariably were married within a month — and sometimes sooner than that.
The laundresses got to keep their extra rations after marrying, and the soldier also got to keep his rations. That put laundresses ahead of even officer’s wives, who didn’t come with any additional rations for the family.
“This was a way a single woman — widowed or a lady with no kids — could make an income,” Baxter said. “But it did take a sense of adventure.”
The fort had primitive facilities, and the women had to haul their own water, which was very hard work. There was also the potential for harassment by neighboring tribes, not to mention certain harassment by mosquitoes, which could cause illness as well.
Fleming said she happened on the Sixth Infantry Association’s leader, Ben Gjorven at a gun show. She’d been looking for something to volunteer for, and she loves history, so it was perfect.
Baxter and Fleming have both made their outfits “from the skin out,” and seemed to really enjoy demonstrating how laundry was done in the days of yore at Fort Buford to visitors during the Encampment. Their station included homemade lye soap, as well as wash buckets with wash boards, and period clothing.