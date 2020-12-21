Milton Lindvig of Bismarck was inducted into the North Dakota Water Users Hall of Fame during the 57th annual Joint North Dakota Water Convention and Irrigation Expo. The ceremony was held virtually Dec. 10 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Induction into the Hall of Fame is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated an extended commitment to develop, manage and protect North Dakota’s water resources.
“Milt’s contribution to irrigation in the state of North Dakota cannot be overstated,” said North Dakota Water Users Association Executive Vice President Lance Gaebe. “Without his work, many irrigators would not be irrigating today.”
Lindvig’s career spanned 39 years with what is now the State Water Commission’s Water Appropriations Division until his retirement in 2003. He collected hydrologic data when he began his State Water Commission career in 1963. In 1974, he transitioned to water allocation and management and was a source of information for the public during a period of significant irrigation availability.
During his tenure as director of the Water Appropriations Division, Lindvig presided over the North Dakota County Groundwater Studies Program, the goal of which was to map the groundwater resources of the state. The program was completed in 1985 and represents one of the most, if not the most, comprehensive groundwater mapping program in the United States.
Lindvig retired from the State Water Commission in 2003, and shortly thereafter joined the North Dakota Irrigation Association until 2018 as a part-time field representative, helping to assist irrigators and promote and facilitate irrigation development throughout the state.
Lindvig is originally from Williston and maintains a Williams County farm. Lindvig and his wife, Hilda Mae, have three kids and four grandchildren.