September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, but many people don't realize just what benefits come with a card to their local library.
The Williston Herald spoke with Andrea Placher, director of the Williston Community Library, to find out all the things one can do with their library card. While the library certainly has a universe worth of reading within its walls, gone are the days when your library card was simply used for checking out books. And the best part is, all the library has to offer is available to the public free of charge.
"It's important for you to have a library card because there are so many things you can do with it other than reading books," Placher said. "Not that reading books isn't the coolest thing ever, because it is; but there's just so many things that people can do that are fun, they're entertaining, and most importantly, they cost zero dollars."
So what are some of those benefits? Here is a rundown of what you can take advantage of with your library card.
1) Learn a new language with the Mango Languages app
Mango languages offers over 70 foreign language classes, as well as 23 English language learning classes for those with English as a second language. Placher said the app makes it easy to learn at your own pace, making learning a new language simple and cost effective.
2) Download THOUSANDS of audiobooks and eBooks with the Overdrive app
The Williston Community Library participates in the North Dakota Overdrive consortium which allows them to offer the use of Overdrive and Libby by Overdrive. Placher said this creates a "free digital library" for the user, and materials are automatically returned so there is no need to worry about returning them late.
3) Take over 35 personal development classes online using Universal Class
Universal Class can be used to continue one's education online with a variety of different courses. In total Universal Class offers over 500 different classes including business, career training, computer training, do it yourself, homeschooling, self-help and more.
4) Download over 100 magazines with the RBditgital app
RBdigital is the place to download eBooks, audiobooks, comic books and magazines. the loibrary's current magazine collection includes titles like Country Living, Eating Well, Esquire, GQ, HGTV, Living the Country Life, Newsweek, Rolling Stone and US Weekly, among others. The best part, Placher said, is once a magazine is downloaded, it is yours to keep forever.
5) Get into a North Dakota State Park
A North Dakota Park Pass provides daily vehicle access to any North Dakota State Park. You can check out one per family for one week from the library.
6) Plan a family movie night
The library's DVD collection currently consists of over 1,200 titles, which cardholders can check out three per card and keep them for one week.
7) Plan a family game night
Earlier this year, the library began circulating various board games. Currently the collection consists of 42 games for kids, families, teens and adults. Cardholders can check out one per card for one week.
8) Listen to a book while jogging in the park without a phone using a Playaway
Playaways do not need a separate player. Instead, the devices come pre-loaded with an audiobook and are ready to use. The library's collection contains 27 young adult and fiction titles, as well as 95 juvenile titles. All one need's is a pair of headphones. Patrons can check out one per card and keep them for three weeks.
As an added incentive, those who sign up for a new card or renew an existing card will receive a special swag bag containing some cool library related items, as well as a coffee cup courtesy of the Williston Community Library Foundation. And for those who already have a card, Placher said they won't be left out. Simply come to the library and check something out, and they'll receive a swag bag too. The Library is located at 1302 Davidson Drive.