The BRAAAAAPPPPP BRAAAAAAAAAAPPPP of drag sleds and the sweet smell of rich racing petrol could be detected all over North Dakota this Saturday and the epicenter was the LFD Second Annual Grass Sled Race and Vintage Snowmobile Show.
The need for speed brought out a menagerie of antique racing sleds, brand new 1000 pro mod drag sleds and everything in between. Organized by the Lansford Fire Department and the 660 Ice racers, the grass track drag races were a thrill ride no matter where you stood.
Billy Blatnik and his mother Kim Fellbaum of Minot ND on team Badger Racing definitely stole everyone's attention with their custom 700 drag sleds. Their playful rivalry pales in comparison to their support and cheerleading for their fellow teammates and family members.
Mike Charette of Belcourt ND on his #24 Arctic Cat had quite the team behind him as well. They took home multiple trophies and titles throughout the day and gave the other competitors a real run for their money.
The fastest sled of the day, or King of the Grass was Mark Weiskopf of Minot ND on his blue custom built Yamaha 1000 pro mod beast. Capable of speeds of over 130 mph across the ice, this grass version of that animal rocketed across the old airport faster than any plane that ever landed on it leading Mark and Mike Weiskopf to take home the title of King of the Grass.
“We’re hoping this will be as big as Hay Days someday, it’s already bigger than last year.” said Clint Clendenen, owner of a vintage Scorpion racing sled.
Clint’s father was a pioneer in the Drag Sled Racing world and had features written about him in this very newspaper in the 1960’s and 70’s. Hay Days is currently the biggest drag sled racing event in the world and draws a tourist and participant crowd of over 30,000 people to North Branch Minnesota.
Hopefully the winter cooperates with us this year so the winter ice sled drag races can happen. Last year the ice conditions cancelled both of the 660 Ice Racers events and there is still a lot of pent up energy waiting to hit the ice.