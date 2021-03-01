On Thursday, February 25th, the North Dakota House of Representatives finished voting on a little over 500 bills which had been introduced during this 67th Legislative Session. With this, we have officially reached what is known as “crossover”. This is the point at which all the House bills passed go to the Senate for consideration, and likewise the Senate bills come to the House for consideration. The Senate is sending 252 bills to be heard in the House, and the House is sending 341 bills to the Senate.
Among the bills which received a green light this past week is HB1425, which advises the State Investment Board to ensure a portion of up to 20% of the Legacy Fund investments are invested right here in North Dakota. An analysis prepared for the committee indicated North Dakota would see an annual increase of 322 million in economic output, a 101 million increase in personal income, and 79 million in wages and salaries. It also indicated this legislation would create 3,859 new jobs. By bringing these investments back to North Dakota, we will support businesses, create jobs, and diversify our economy.
HB1380 was a bill passed relating to a Legacy Earnings Fund, which will allow for Legacy dollars to be invested in communities across the state. This bill directs a total of 800 million into the Legacy Earnings Fund. Of this amount, a total of 120 million will be put into the Strategic Investments & Improvements Fund, and 60 million dollars will be placed into the Income Tax Relief Fund. In addition, the bill is forward looking and directs funds to be spent next biennium, including 40 million into the Infrastructure Revolving Loan Fund, and 40 million to the State's Clean, Sustainable Energy Fund.
HB1420 was the bill introduced to legalize marijuana for recreational use for adults over the age of 21, limiting possession to one ounce or less. Marijuana will not be allowed in any public locations, and can only be purchased at an existing marijuana dispensary. If sentenced, violators may be placed in a drug and alcohol treatment program. This bill was heavily vetted and amended to be the most comprehensive and enforceable statute possible, and now goes to the Senate for consideration.
It has been nice to have the opportunity to be home for a few extra days, and the second half of the session will begin on Wednesday, March 3rd. As always, I appreciate your input, and look forward to continuing to serve the fine people of District 2 going forward.
