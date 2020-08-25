Williston has been named City of the Year by the North Dakota League of Cities.
Mayor Howard Klug ended Tuesday's Williston City Commission meeting with the announcement, stating that this year's League of Cities annual conference would be going virtual, and that some of the awards had already been announced, including City of the Year.
"This is not to be taken lightly," Klug told the Williston Herald. "(Williston) is in the running with Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Bismarck, on and on. All the board members vote on it, and they're from all parts of the state. So I'm very proud of what we've accomplished in the last year and looking forward to hoisting another banner."
Klug cited the multiple projects that have been going on in the Bakken over that last year that he said helped distinguish Williston, such as the Williston Basin International Airport and the new Public Works building. This recognition will mark the second time in recent years that Williston had earned the distinguished title.
"Two City of the Years within a five or six year period, that's pretty much unheard of." Klug said. "But, we've had a lot of stuff going on, so we got it done and I'm very proud of that."
The North Dakota League of Cities annual conference will take place virtually Sep. 25 and 25.