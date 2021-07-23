Leadership Williston latest session took the class on-location to learn about the history of the area.
The group met for their latest session at the James Memorial Art Center, where Books on Broadway owner and local historian Chuck Wilder kicked off the day's lesson. Wilder, an avid collector of photos, memorabilia and stories from around the region, shared the story of Williston's founding. Wilder passed around photos, letters and postcards from the turn of the century, telling the stories of the town's first merchants, schools and oil boom.
Wilder then took the class out and about, taking a walking tour of Downtown Williston and pointing out the various historic buildings and the history behind them. A quick jaunt later, and the class was out at Fort Union, where Leif Halvorson, in full period dress, took the class on a tour of the Fort. The class listened intently as Halvorson explained how Fort Union fits into the region's history, and how vital the fur trade was to keeping the Fort running for nearly 40 years.
"This portion of the Leadership Williston Program is a great way to teach participants who may be newer to the area, and even those who’ve lived here their whole lives about the rich history of the Williston area that sometimes can be missed," explained Rachel Richter-Lordemann, Williston Area Chamber of Commerce President. "Not only is it incredibly interesting, but that history gives great context to the way our area was settled, developed, and how our industries have grown and changed over time."
The class then cruised down the road to the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center, where Site Supervisor Joseph Garcia took the group on an in-depth tour of the museum, highlighting the Confluence's importance to the Lewis and Clark expedition. Garcia showed how the layout of the Confluence has changed over the years, with the river shifting over the last 200 hundred years.
The Confluence center recently opened a new Sitting Bull exhibit, featuring artifacts, photos and more about the famous Native American Chief. Garcia took the class through the exhibit, sharing Sitting Bull's history and significance to Fort Buford.
History day is one of the most popular days among the Leadership Williston classes, program coordinator Rochelle Villa explained. Learning the area's history, she added, is an important part of becoming a leader in the community.
"Our History of Williston is usually a memorable day for participants each year because they get to see the progress our area has made to become what we now know as our home," Villa told the Williston Herald. "As leaders, it’s important to know all the components involved in making a community operate successfully. Our history is an integral part in understanding who we are and what’s important to us."
Leadership Williston will meet again on Aug. 18, focusing on political involvement.