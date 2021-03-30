Leadership Williston held its second workshop of the 2021 session, focusing on education and wellness.
The new class met at Williston State College’s Teton Lounge for a morning full of highlights on education in the area. WSC President Dr. John Miller kicked off the morning’s presentations, describing how the college operates, and how the pandemic has affected aspects of the college such as enrollment and programming. While the pandemic has lowered the number of students attending the college, overall enrollment has been promising, Miller said. The college was quick to adapt to the virtual classroom, Miller added, which has shown success for WSC’s students.
Dr. Jeff Thake, superintendent of Williston Public School District No. 1 and of Williston Basin School District No. 007, spoke with the leadership class about the reorganization of Districts 1 and 8, and the challenges and benefits that would come from it. Working together with District 8 has been a challenging and rewarding opportunity, Thake said, and that the outcome of reorganization will present a new future for students, staff and educators in the area.
WSC CFO Riley Yadon took the group on a brief tour of the college campus, visiting the WSC nursing and music programs and speaking with a few staff members and faculty regarding their roles within the college.
The second half of the day saw speakers from CHI St. Alexius Health Williston, the Upper Missouri District Health Unit, and the North Star Human Service Zone. A light lunch from Meg-A-Latte kicked off the afternoon, with Dr. Robert Kemp of CHI St. Alexius discussing the ongoing COVID prevention efforts, including the state’s vaccine distributions.
So far, Kemp said, more than 200,000 doses of the vaccine have been distributed to North Dakota residents. Kemp continued to stress the importance of masking, as well as following other virus-fighting protocols.
UMDHU Community Health Coordinator Chelsea Ridge added to Kemp’s comments about the importance of masking and taking advantage of the COVID vaccine, saying that the Health Unit has seen a significant number of residents seeking to get vaccinated, especially those in the vulnerable population. Ridge pointed out that there are 15 providers in the area providing the vaccine, giving residents multiple options to for treatment.
The health and wellness portion of the day rounded out with a presentation from the North Star Human Service Zone, going over some of the programs and benefits available to residents, as well as discussing foster care and adoption services in the area.
Leadership Williston’s second session ended with more public speaking development from Helen Askim, with each of the 12 participants giving a two to three minute speech on the subject of a common misconception people have about them, or a challenge they are currently facing. Each speech was scored by Askim, with feedback from the other participants.
As part of Crossfit Vokse, Leadership participant Travis Pribula said the health portion of the day was what intrigued him most.
“This was right up my alley with health care, so I found it very informative and I really enjoyed the speakers that presented,” Pribula told the Williston Herald. “I learned a lot of insights as far as the healthcare systems we have in the region. Overall the takeaway was very positive.”
Janessa Storlie said with both the healthcare and education presentations, the main takeaway for her was the importance of being community-driven.
“I think to me, it’s all about helping out the community,” she explained. “So for me, for my project I’m going to look for community involvement, and what we can do to bring the community together. Showing up and being active in your community, I think those are really key ways that you can be a leader in any situation.”
Program Leader Rochelle Villa said the information the class received was intended to help them understand the role health and education play in a community. With both areas, she said, she hoped students would be able to use that information and integrate it into their leadership styles, as well as their upcoming projects.
“There was a wealth of information that the participants got today,” Villa said. “It was really great to see how responsive the class was to the information they were given and to actually get feedback from them after each session on whether that information was useful and helping to build on knowledge they already have.”
Leadership Williston will meet for its third session, focusing on Emergency Services and Ethics, on April 21.