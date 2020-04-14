The City of Williston is looking for local artists to highlight for an ongoing beautification project.
The Leadership Williston project is the brainchild of Caitlin Pallai, communications specialist for Williston State College and Leadership Williston graduate. Pallai’s project took works from local artists and had them transformed into vinyl wraps, which were then used to decorate utility boxes around the city. The first round of boxes were decorated in the summer of 2018, with 14 artists’ work chosen for display. Thanks to a Community Growth grant from the City of Williston, Pallai is looking for artists to once again submit their work for the second round of wraps.
Designs can be in any form of 2D medium, but must correspond to theme, “Visions of the Region.” Artists must be 16 years or older and live within 75 miles of Williston. Only original artwork is accepted, and artists may submit up to three designs, with winning artwork chosen by group of community members with design input from Clean Slate Group. Submissions are being accepted until April 30, and Pallai said she is hoping to get a large variety of works to choose from.
“Especially right now, when things are really kind of uncertain and life-changing, I feel like a lot of people in the community have already turned to innovation and creativity,” Pallai told the Williston Herald. “Whether it’s keeping their businesses open or connecting with friends, families and neighbors; I just think that this creativity and innovation helps people stay connected. So I’m hoping that this project can bring people together and be another opportunity for creative expression and I hope it’s just as successful as the first round.”
Design requirements:
• High-resolution images: minimum 200 dpi with minimum size of 16’’ at design’s widest or tallest point.
• Images saved as firstname_lastname_designtitle_willistonwrapproject2.
• Acceptable file types: .jpeg, .tif, .pdf, or .psd
Complete the online submission form: bit.ly/396HWMc and email submissions to willistonwrapproject@gmail.com or share via Google Drive or a Dropbox link.