No, there isn't some strange new fungus overtaking the trees of Williston. It's called yarn bombing, and one Leadership Williston participant is using the project to brighten up public spaces around town.
Ashley Oyloe wears many hats, spending her days as the Events and Convention Services Coordinator at the Convention and Visitors Bureau, as well as running her own business and being a mom. But now, Oyloe is adding one more title to the list: yarn bomber. Oyloe, who is an avid crocheter, is pursuing the project as part of Leadership Williston. But what is yarn bombing?
Yarn bombing is a type of street art that uses knitted or crocheted yarn to create colorful public displays; decorating trees, benches, phone booths and more. Yarn bombing turns everyday objects into three-dimensional works of art, forgoing the mess that comes along with painting. Oyloe was inspired to adopt the project when she saw something similar being done in another city.
"I started looking into it more on Instagram and on Facebook and realized that there's a whole community of people that make these pieces," Oyloe told the Williston Herald.
The first tree to get "bombed" is located outside of the CVB office in Williston. Armed with needles, scissors and a whole lot of yarn, Oyloe and her crew set to work sewing dozens of handmade pieces into an eclectic patchwork of color running up the trunk of the tree.
"This one is more community made," Oyloe said. "I just reached out to the public and asked the fiber-arts community if they could donate some old pieces that they had, or of they could make pieces, and we had a huge outpouring of stuff."
The second tree to be decorated is located at Riverview Cemetery near Veterans Plaza, and is made up to look like the American flag in honor of Memorial Day. Oyloe said she was drawn to the idea because it's a way that residents can get involved and take part in making their community more beautiful.
"I think that a community really stands behind art," she explained. "I think it's something that no matter who you are or where you're from, you can kind of look at art and be attracted to it in some way, and this is a type of way to do art, but it can be interchangeable."
Oyloe added that she hopes to get displays up in high-traffic areas, so that more people are able to enjoy them. She said she has several ideas in mind that she'd like to see come together, and hopes that the community is excited to be involved.
"It gets people talking, obviously," Olyoe said as yet another car stopped to watch hr and her team work. "I think that's great. If we can put ourself on the map for something different that nobody else is doing, I hope that brings people to town."
Oyloe added that the project could not have come together at all had it not been for the community.
"I'm super grateful," she said. "All the people who donated pieces, the people who've helped stitch it all together, it's just been amazing. They really deserve to be recognized, because they really helped make this possible."
Anyone that wants to find out more or get involved can contact Oyloe by messaging the CVB's Facebook page at facebook.com/VisitWilliston. Oyloe added that while she wants the community involved, permission must be given before pieces can be installed in some cases, so she recommends reaching out to her first to avoid any complications.