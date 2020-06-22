Ashley Oyloe and her crew of crochet collaborators were out in full force this weekend, turning neighborhood trees into colorful creations.
The yarn-bombing is part of an ongoing Leadership Williston project by Oyloe, who has set up installations all over town. The CVB offices, Spring Lake Park, Riverview Cemetery and now ninth avenue northwest along the Williston Community Library have all been "bombed" by Oyloe and her team of volunteers.
The latest installation turned the trees into a rainbow of colors, with volunteers each creating pieces and decorating the trees in their individual color.