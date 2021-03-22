Rep. Jared Hagert, R-Emerado, is a farmer and owner of a small agribusiness, and he may now claim another notable service to agriculture – performing the Heimlich maneuver on fellow District 20 Rep. Mike Beltz, R-Hillsboro, who was choking on a piece of steak while at dinner with other representatives.
Beltz said everyone remained calm and the incident was over quickly. He said he is now doing just fine.
“Not the most fun I’ve ever had in 30 seconds, but all’s well that ends well,” Beltz said.
The two representatives were recognized on the House floor by Rep. Greg Stemen, R-Fargo, who as a community relations specialist with Sanford Health understands the value of training for people who confront such situations.