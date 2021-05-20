Law enforcement agencies across the state will soon have extra patrols for summer H.E.A.T., which stands for Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic, during the Click it or Ticket campaign, which runs Monday, May 24 through June 6.
According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation Safety Division, more people have died in motor vehicle crashes in warm weather months — May through October —than cold weather months over the last five years. Failure to wear a seat belt results in more motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota than any other factor. Seat belts save lives and are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.
In 2020 in North Dakota, 42% of motor vehicle fatalities were not wearing their seat belts.
“Buckling up should happen all of the time, no matter the time of year,” said Tioga Police Chief Joshua Nelson. “All vehicle occupants should take personal responsibility when traveling and always buckle up. Every trip. Every time.”
Preliminary crash fatalities in 2021 are trending higher than previous years with 30 fatalities as of May 16, making this campaign a vital part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. H.E.A.T. will take place through August to encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, follow all posted speed limits, and drive sober and distraction-free.