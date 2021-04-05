The prevalence of phishing scams is at an all-time high. Because you are the key to preventing a cyberattack within your organization, it is important to question the legitimacy of every email you receive. Below is a list of questions to ask yourself about any links or attachments on the email that may help you realize that you are being phished.
Are there hyperlinks in the email?
• Hover over any links and check the link address. Does it match the website for the sender exactly?
• Did you receive a blank email with long hyperlinks and no further information or context?
• Does the email contain a hyperlink that has a misspelling of a well-known website? (Such as Micorsoft)
• Is the sender’s email from a suspicious external domain? (like micorsoft-support.com rather than microsoft.com)
What about attachments?
• Did the sender include an email attachment that you were not expecting or that makes no sense in relation to the email’s context?
• Does the sender ordinarily send you these types of attachments?
• Did the sender send an email with a possibly dangerous file type? Files with a .TXT extension are typically safe, but beware, files can be disguised with a different type of file extension.
If you notice anything about the email that alarms you, do not click links, open attachments, or reply. You are the last line of defense to prevent cyber criminals from succeeding and making you or your company susceptible.