Ronnie Platt, lead singer for the band KANSAS, is getting excited to come entertain fans in New Town on April 29, part of a tour that will celebrate the band's 50 year anniversary.
"It's quite a milestone for KANSAS," said Platt, who was enjoying some well-deserved time at his home near Chicago.
Platt, 61 (and turning 62 in just two days!) said that his eight and a half years with KANSAS, one of the top rock bands in the 70s and 80s, has been a fun and wild ride.
"Time does fly, but time does fly when you're having fun," he said.
Platt described his coming into the band in 2014 as "extremely scary" at first, but due to the devotion of the fans and support from the members of the original band, he has been well received and enjoying every minute of it.
"With KANSAS, it's about the music, not individuals of the band," Platt said. "I'm one of six that are bringing the music to the people that love it."
Speaking of the music, Platt said he couldn't name a favorite song that he performs, but he tends to be a "deep cut guy," or someone who enjoys "stuff that isn't really heard."
"I've been such an insane KANSAS fan my whole life," Platt said. "When you see the fans' reactions to songs like 'Carry on Wayward Son', it's hard for that not to be your favorite. It's so neat to play 'Dust in the Wind' or play 'Point of Know Return," and you suddenly see an audience turn 20 again."
He said that being able to remind people of a certain time in their lives is one of his favorite things to do as a classic rock musician.
Looking ahead to the tour and playing for North Dakota fans, Platt said that the band has been extremely lucky with winter weather traveling so far. The band is no stranger to playing in the midwest, and Platt said that he is a big fan of the "wide open spaces" such as North Dakota and South Dakota.
"I just love that area of the country; it's so beautiful and undisturbed," Platt said.
To the fans, Platt said, "Can't wait to see you and deliver you one heck of a show!"
To check out more about KANSAS, visit their website at www.kansasband.com and to get tickets, stay tuned to the 4 Bears Casino & Lodge website. Tickets will go on sale March 22 at noon.
4 Bears did announce that a fun bus will be available from Williston, Minot and Bismarck and they will release more details soon.
Some tips for concert goers to keep wait times and lines down are:
get a wristband ahead of time if you are 21+
buy drink tickets in advance
only clear bags and purses are allowed into the show