Ronnie Platt - KANSAS
Mark Schierholz

Ronnie Platt, lead singer for the band KANSAS, is getting excited to come entertain fans in New Town on April 29, part of a tour that will celebrate the band's 50 year anniversary. 

"It's quite a milestone for KANSAS," said Platt, who was enjoying some well-deserved time at his home near Chicago. 



