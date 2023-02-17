KANSAS and Midland are coming to New Town By Maddie Davis editor@willistonherald.com Maddie Davis Managing Editor Author email Feb 17, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 4 Bears Casino & Lodge announced today that Midland and KANSAS, both award-winning bands, will perform at the 4 Bears Event Center in New Town. Midland is scheduled to perform Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. and KANSAS is scheduled for April 29 at 7 p.m. Fun buses will be available from Williston to the event center for both concerts, as well as from Minot and Bismarck. Tickets can be purchased for the shows at www.4bearscasino.com, and an exciting interview with Mr. Ronnie Platt, singer of KANSAS, is in the works. Stay tuned for that. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Tv Broadcasting Entertainment City Planning Maddie Davis Managing Editor Author email Follow Maddie Davis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular Williston UPS Store is closing The Williston UPS Store is closing, but UPS delivery will remain Ray high schooler is first female to sign to college wrestling in ND Two shootings reported in Watford City on Valentine's Day Williston brewery to host 'Pints for a Pool' One party that shouldn't get started Williams County hosts ice fishing at Kota Ray Dam WHS put 100 points on the board against Mandan Bobas burst on the Bakken scene KANSAS and Midland are coming to New Town Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT