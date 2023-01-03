Kathryn Presusse

State's Assistant Attorney Kathryn Presusse delivers her opening statement to the jury in the Baby Willow case

 Eric Gill | Williston Herald

Day one of the Torrie L. Vader trial, which began Tuesday morning, saw the selection of 12 jury members. The jury heard opening statements from attorneys for the defense and the State of N.D., which is prosecuting the case.

Vader, 43 at the time of her arrest, was charged with a felony count of child abuse stemming from alleged actions that occurred on July 16, 2021.



