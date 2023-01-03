Day one of the Torrie L. Vader trial, which began Tuesday morning, saw the selection of 12 jury members. The jury heard opening statements from attorneys for the defense and the State of N.D., which is prosecuting the case.
Vader, 43 at the time of her arrest, was charged with a felony count of child abuse stemming from alleged actions that occurred on July 16, 2021.
Often referred to as the "Baby Willow" case — named after the infant who suffered injuries reportedly from shaken baby syndrome — the trial took more than a year to begin because both sides filed motions that delayed the scheduled start.
The five-month-old girl, described in court documents as Jane Doe but publicly identified as Willow Wahl, became known through social media posts as Baby Willow. Her parents are Ashley and Shawn Wahl.
The trial venue was moved from Williams County to McKenzie County at request of the defendant’s attorney because of perceived threatening comments and alleged misinformation posted on social media.
District Judge Kirsten Sjue is trying the case in Watford City after accepting a change of venue request from the defense, to which the State did not object.
Day one of the trial began with Judge Sjue instructing potential jury members about conflicts of interest they might have that would make it challenging to render an objective verdict.
Defense attorney Kevin Chapman criticized local news organizations and social media for presenting biased versions of what prosecuting attorneys often claim.
"When the news media does their reporting, they only have access to one side," Chapman told potential jury members. "Does everybody here agree with that? Does anyone here have any preconceived notion of whether Torrie Vader is innocent?"
None of the approximately 50 jury candidates raised their hands.
The lawyer asked if anyone present was familiar with the "Justice for Willow" Facebook pages, but no one responded in the affirmative.
Although Vader reportedly claimed the child fell off a baby floor-chair, charging documents alleged “the infant had hemorrhaging behind the eyes and other injuries that made [medical personnel] suspect shaken baby syndrome.”
Chapman began by expressing his appreciation to all potential jury members for their cooperation. He said the defense would attempt to prove Willow had a seizure and was not abused by his client. He spoke at length about "excessive" subdural hematoma, a type of external bleeding between the skull and the brain but not inside the brain.
Chapman also told potential jury members the defense would produce evidence from at least one medical expert focusing extensively on the examination of CT (computerized) scans.
The jury was chosen on Jan. 3, 2023 from a pool of about two dozen potential candidates, who were questioned extensively by attorneys from both sides.
"We are simply making sure we have a suitable jury," District Judge Sjue said prior to the interviewing process. "The charge in this case is a charge of child abuse."
The State has alleged abuse against Vader based on medical examinations and statements from several medical experts attending to the infant on the evening she was brought to a Williston hospital.
Vader owned the daycare center where Willow suffered severe head injuries that reportedly left her blind and unable to walk or feed herself for the rest of her life, according to the State.
Prior to selecting the jury, Assistant State's Attorney Kathryn Presusse asked potential jury members if they had experience with children who lie or embellish the truth about events, particularly if they're caught doing something wrong.
"Does the explanation not always match up with what they say happened?" Presusse asked potential jury members. "Does anyone here think that is true of adults, as well?"
She then asked if anyone present had "experienced a crime of violence."
"Would that experience impact your ability to be fair and impartial in this case?" Presusse asked.
After inquiring if any potential jurors currently have or previously had children in daycare that might impact their ability to render an impartial verdict, Presusse raised the subject of Willow's injuries.
"Due to the nature of this trial it's anticipated that there will be some images...of Little Willow," she said before asking if anyone would have trouble looking at such imagery.
Judge Sjue asked potential jury members if they had any family relations to either side's attorneys, whether they had been represented by any of the attorneys trying the case, or whether they had been involved with any types of similar child abuse cases that might make it difficult for them to remain objective.
One potential juror said there was a conflict of interest due to her affiliation with a county Human Service Zone. However, none of the remaining potential jurors said they felt obliged to be asked to be removed from jury selection because of conflicts of interest with the case.
"This is an important situation," defense attorney Chapman said. "We all have our own biases and baggage and backgrounds that we bring with us."
Chapman reminded everyone the defendant is innocent unless proven guilty.
"Does everybody here see an innocent woman?" the lead defense attorney asked. "Does everyone here presume that we are all innocent? We are as innocent as the new-fallen snow. The fact that somebody is charged with a crime is not evidence."
Chapman told potential jury members who filled the Waterford City courtroom there would be a considerable amount of medical evidence and testimony from experts throughout the trial, scheduled to last until Jan. 13.
"Can we all agree that the brain is a complicated thing?" Chapman asked potential jury members during the selection process.
Chapman devoted many of his jury selection questions to the subject of seizures, asking individuals if they had any personal experience with seizures. Several potential jury members said they had witnessed seizures among people they knew personally.
One potential jury member said she suffered from seizures as a child and that a 15-year-old niece also has seizures.
"She blacks out. Her limbs go numb and she can't control them," the person said.
After 12 jury members were selected, Judge Sjue reminded everyone "this is a criminal case" with charges of head and retinal injuries to an infant.
"Jane Doe did suffer permanent loss" of functions, the judge continued. "The defendant has pleaded not guilty. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless proved beyond a reasonable doubt to have committed the offense."
Opening statements are intended to help the jury interpret evidence, Judge Sjue said, "but are not evidence."
In his opening statement, defense attorney Jeremy Curran discussed seizures in detail. He told the jury the defense would attempt to prove the 5-month-old infant under his client's care did not incur head injuries as a result of child abuse, but rather, she had a pre-existing medical condition that caused a seizure.
In her opening statement, Assistant State's Attorney Presusse zeroed in on alleged multiple versions of events that reportedly transpired while Willow was under Vader's care.
"All different stories, all conveniently changed...as evidence contradicted each previous explanation," Presusse said during her opening statement.
"You'll see, in the defendant's own words, that she changed her story," Presusse said.
Attorneys for both sides spoke at length about expert testimony from medical doctors the jury would hear during the trial, either supporting the defense position that Willow had a pre-existing condition that caused her to have a seizure while in Vader's care, or negating the hypothesis that Willow was not abused by the defendant.
"This was child abuse," Presusse said. "It was not accidental."
She told the jury on opening day that Willow's parents had entrusted the defendant to care for their five-month-old daughter and had committed in writing to contacting 911 in case of an emergency involving their child.
"You'll hear in testimony that the defendant did neither," the State's attorney said in her opening statements to the jury. "Willow was injured, in need of care, and nothing was done."
When she picked up her daughter, Presusse told the jury, Ashley Wahl said Willow was in the defendant's arms.
"Ashley's concern at that point," Presusse said, "was that [Willow] needed care."
After she brought her daughter to a Williston hospital, it was determined that medical providers could not handle the level of care Willow needed, so they contacted Sanford Health in Fargo.
"Medical providers felt it was non-medical-related trauma, that it was child abuse," Presusse told the jury.
"Willow can't walk," she concluded in her opening statement. "Willow can't talk. She can't see. She will never be able to feed herself."
In contrast, defense attorney Curran told the jury "Willow's condition led to a seizure."
"Something was going on that should have raised red flags with Willow's doctors" prior to the purported seizure, Curran said, attributing the seizure to an "undiagnosed and untreated" medical condition.
"This pre-existing condition caused what happened to Willow Wahl, not anything Torrie Vader did. The evidence will show she never laid a hand on a child.... She loves children."
He told the jury the defense would prove, through expert medical testimony, that Willow's "head was 99.9 percent larger than [other] children her age."
After opening statements from attorneys on both sides, the State introduced evidence (exhibits 1–4), including a purple Bumbo floor seat, paperwork inside an envelope, Willow's birth certificate, the child's medical records and a statement from Willow's parents regarding the condition of their infant.
It appears much of the case will center on the Bumbo seat, which sits approximately six inches above the floor. The defendant reportedly told Ashley, the day she picked up her daughter from Vader's daycare home, that Willow fell out of the seat.
"Torrie Vader never shook Willow," Curran told the jury. However, Curran also informed the jury that Vader slipped and fell backward, as the jury would see from bruises in photos to be introduced as evidence.
"You'll hear that Torrie told Ashley that Willow fell from her Bumbo seat and that she may have had a seizure," he continued.
The defense attorney also told the jury that Vader informed Willow's mother her child needed to be taken to an emergency medical facility.
After admitting Willow to a Williston hospital, doctors reportedly informed Ashley that her daughter's injuries were a result of shaken baby syndrome, a contention Vader's attorneys are disputing.
"This tragic situation is not due to Willow Wahl being shaken," Curran said. "It's due to a pre-existing condition.
"There are no injuries consistent with a shaking event," he continued in his opening remarks to the jury.
State's attorney Presusse strongly disagreed in her statement.
"This was child abuse," she told the jury. "It was not accidental. Willow's injuries don't match up with any of the explanations provided" by the defendant, Presusse continued, describing the tragedy the Wahls experienced. "The daughter they brought to daycare that day is not the daughter they have today."