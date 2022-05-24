It's only a matter of time before Watford City and the entire Williston Basin will have yet another professional athlete to keep tabs on.
We speak of Jordan Lawlar, 19, a first-round pick, going as high as number six overall in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft.
The 6-foot, 2-inch, 190-pound standout shortstop was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
This prospect drew earlier praise from professional baseball individuals, comparing Jordan's play on the diamond to the likes of former Yankee great Derek Jeter and former Houston Astros, and now Minnesota Twins, shortstop Carlos Correa.
The local connection comes to be as Jordan is the son of Hope Lawlar, a 1989 graduate of Watford City High School.
Proud grandparents include Shirlene and Rick Lawlar of Watford City, along with other family members.
They include siblings and family members, with Ty presently residing in Florida; but he will be moving to California to allow his young, gifted daughter to attend Stanford.
Meanwhile, Myre makes her home in California as well, while Howdy remains home at the ranch working with his parents.
"We always appreciate Howdy being there, back home, along with his family," said Hope.
Hope time at WC
During her time in high school, Hope participated in basketball and track, with her teams having success in both sports.
Following high school Hope opted to attend the University of North Dakota-Williston (now Williston State College) for one year, while playing basketball for the Lady Tetons.
Following her first year it was off to Grand Forks to continue her studies at the University of North Dakota.
Hope went on to graduate from UND with a degree in management marketing.
This led her to a National Training Program, making a career move with Sears at that time.
For choice of employment, her pick involved selecting what she termed a "warm state."
Still residing in Dallas, Texas, Hope now works as a manager with Linen Boutique, a high-end linen store where she has been employed for 19 years.
This upscale store proved, "even with Covid-19," that it had its best year, according to Hope.
Time with son
Hope recalls her son as being "very gifted with a God-given ability."However, a lot of time and energy also went into his development.
Hope made sure her son was well rounded, having him compete in soccer, basketball, and flag football.
"Whenever a ball was involved, he took part," said Hope.
Beginning at around the age of 8, Hope ran Jordan through a number of drills to hone his diamond skills.
Those drills included hitting off the tee for hours, along with ground balls to round things out.
One thing was certain, each drill would end on a "positive."
That meant Jordan would either end with a good shot, a good hit, or a good throw.
Wait and See
Taking what she has taught him, Hope will now continue her work in Dallas while following her son's career, wherever his talent takes him.
Earlier, Hope made a trip to spring training in Arizona, as Jordan was invited to spend some time with the "big boys," before breaking camp.
Jordan was assigned to begin professional play in the Single-A California League in Visalia, California, where he is a member of the Visalia Rawhide, a farm team of the Diamondbacks.
Hope has plans to make a trip to California, however for now she watches online.
"I miss the most being at the game as our lives were so much together, putting in a lot of hours," added Hope.
College Bound
Following his high school graduation from Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas, the young shortstop had all intentions of attending college and playing baseball at Vanderbilt University.
As a matter of fact he had signed a National Letter of Intent.
His love for the school and college ball had him leaning that way.
Tops in classroom
Jesuit is a private, all-boys, Catholic school where Jordan excelled in the classroom, as well as on the baseball diamond.
Hope pointed out she encouraged her son to take the classroom serious, needing something to fall back on.
From grades 9-12 Jordan attended Jesuit and was at the top of his academic class with a 4.12 grade point average.
Hope now considers her son to be, "now a perfectionist."
That meaning, he just likes to do everything well.
Be a vandy boy
It was up until draft night back on July 11 that Jordan and his followers were pretty much convinced college was his next level of play.
Then again, the scouts had something to say about that in looking over his impressive resume.
First off, as a prep star he won the 2020 Perfect Game Jackie Robinson Award.
Add to that he was the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year and named by a major Dallas newspaper as the top baseball player in Texas.
In his senior year he hit .412, adding six home runs, and scored 46 runs, while chipping in with 37 runs batted in.
He also had a .556 on-base percentage, leading the Rangers to a mark of 32-6.
In addition, Jordan was considered to be the nation's No. 1 pick by Perfect Game.
That was in part due to the fact he stole 32 bases without being caught and walked 27 times.
Jordan is also listed as a devoted parishioner in his church community, while he has also volunteered on behalf of the Texas Ramp Project, helping build wooden ramps for wheelchair-bound individuals.
Loves his work
"He is really excited and loves going to work every day and values the blessing of his chance, loving what he does and works very hard," said Hope.
The signing came to be on July 30, just ahead of the August 1 deadline.
Working with his agent Jordan, and others, held strong on a "number" he had in mind.
Jordan was even in contact earlier with 2017 former No. 1 overall pick shortstop Royce Lewis of the Minnesota Twins, for advice.
Jordan told us he had been in phone contact with Royce.
It wasn't until Jordan's agent put things together satisfactorily for all parties that he inked the pro contract, leaving college play behind.
Play at Visalia
After having an opportunity to start one game with the big club in spring training, Jordan is now being evaluated at the entry level.
In California League play Jordan and teammates will be involved in a 140-game season.
Play began on April 8 and will continue into September, with farm clubs from the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres adding to the strength of this league.
We understand he is off to a fast start and showing off his skills early on.
At this level the players are allowed to live away from host families, with Jordan now residing with three roommates in private housing, as he works his way to someday getting the call to move up a rung or two on the MLB ladder.
To follow his climb you can click on the Visalia Rawhide website or go to http://www.milb.com to learn more.
"God had another plan and I know he is where he is supposed to be," concluded Hope.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.