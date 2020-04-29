Protection & Advocacy (P&A) is pleased to announce a new hire for its Williston office. As of April 30th, Johanna Electa Johnson will be the Disabilities Advocate for the region, covering the counties of Williams, McKenzie, Divide, Mountrail and Burke. She has a bachelor’s degree in Social Work from the University of Mary. Johanna has a wide range of experience including work in customer service/banking, case management, county social service work and caregiving.
Janelle Olson recently retired from this position after working at P&A for 35 years. She was known for her passion for advocating for individuals with disabilities and for her wit. She excelled in her work as a team player that allowed her to be part of many great accomplishments with community partners over the years. While she is greatly missed in her position, P&A is fortunate to have Janelle assisting with the training of its new staff.
P&A is an independent State agency that protects and advocates for the rights of people with disabilities. You may contact P&A at 1-800-472-2670.