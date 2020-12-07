The John & Elaine Andrist Charitable Trust has awarded eight grants totaling $82,985 to organizations seeking to improve the quality of life in western North Dakota.
“John and Elaine saw the Crosby and Divide County area as the best place in the world to live and work,” Steve Andrist, a trustee, said. “It is so much fun to be able to support projects that help make the region even better.”
The organizations receiving money are:
- Crosby Country Club, $31,000 to complete the course’s irrigation system.
- Columbus Rural Fire Protection District, $15,000 to purchase a Polaris Ranger UTV with an air foam system for enhanced firefighting.
- Crosby Park District, $15,000 to purchase a WIBIT Aqua Track and swimming pool yoga mats for the pool.
- Divide County School District, $9,715 to purchase and incorporate art equipment into current STEM programming.
- International Music Camp, $4,270 to increase their capacity to deliver concerts digitally.
- Crosby Senior Citizens, $4,000 to install a handicap accessible ramp.
- Tioga Community Library, $3,000 to create a searchable digital archive of more than 117 years of Tioga newspapers.
- Northwest Juvenile Drug Court, $1,000 to incentives and positive community involvement of youth and parents.
“Through the Trust, we have been able to invest nearly $500,000 in community projects through 2020,” trustee Levi Andrist said. “We are excited to continue investing in the communities of northwest North Dakota and beyond.”
The John & Elaine Andrist Charitable Trust’s community investments are administered by the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation. The next opportunity to request funds from the John & Elaine Andrist Charitable Trust will be in the spring of 2021. Successful applications will align with the Trust’s focus areas, which include: Arts, Culture, & Creativity; Community Development; Economic Development; and Innovation. More information on the John & Elaine Andrist Trust and its community investment process can be found at www.johnandelaineandristcharitabletrust.com.