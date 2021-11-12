job fair (copy)

Chrysie Hendershott, left, and Jorge Sandoval, with North Core, talk with Tyler White, foreground, about potential jobs in the Bakken at the fall Job Fair in this 2021 file photo. 

 Renée Jean • Williston Herald

The date has been set for Job Service North Dakota’s semi-annual Job Fair in northwestern North Dakota. It will be from 2 to 6 p.m. March 24 in the Well at Williston State College.

Employer registration for the event will open in January. All industries are welcome!

For details, contact Job Services at 701-774-7900, email infojswl@nd.gov, or visit online at jobsnd.com/JobFair.

