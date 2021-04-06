The Watford City City Council has approved the appointment of Jesse Wellen as the new Chief of Police for the Watford City Police Department.
Wellen is a native from International Falls, Minnesota that began his career in Watford City in June of 2011. During his tenure in Watford City, Wellen started as a patrol officer and quickly moved through the ranks, being promoted to Sergeant in 2012. In 2013 Wellen was promoted again to Acting-Chief of Police until early 2014 when he became second in command as Watford City Police Department’s Assistant Chief of Police.
Prior to his career in Watford City, Wellen severed in the United States Army as a Sergeant for three years with two combat deployments. Wellen received numerous awards and citations during his service which included the U.S. Army Achievement Medal, U.S. Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantry and Expert Infantry Badge.
Wellen obtained his law enforcement training at the Hibbing Community College in Hibbing Minnesota in 2010. In 2016 Wellen graduated from the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety School of Staff and Command. Wellen was also recognized in 2016 by the International Association of Chief of Police 40 Under 40. Wellen has also been accepted and is scheduled to attend the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy Leadership course in Quantico, Virginia. While as Assistant Chief of Police, Wellen oversaw the Investigation Division, School Resource Officers, Community Service Officers and WCPD Administrative Staff.
Wellen will take over as Chief of Police on April 19, 2021.