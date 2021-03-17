Back by popular demand, the James Memorial Art Center is hosting a springtime version of their lunchtime fundraiser, Soup's On.
“We received such a great response when we brought Soup's On back in November” said James Memorial board Vice President Deana Novak. “One comment we received a lot was that we should do it more than once a year, so we decided spring is a perfect time. The weather is starting to warm up, but it's still chilly enough for soup.”
The Soup’s On fundraiser will take place on Tuesday, March 30, with call-in orders for delivery and take out starting at 11 a.m. Delivery is available for a minimum of four orders, within city limits. The James will be open for dine-in, but with limited seating to allow for social distancing.
Volunteers have once again stepped up to prepare the homemade soups and desserts, as well as offering their time to help bag and deliver the lunches.
"Our volunteers are the cornerstone of our events," Novak stated. "Without the help of our volunteers and board members, these events would not happen. The time they have given to helping the James be successful is invaluable."
The cost is a suggested donation of $10 per person. This includes a choice of one of four soups, bread, a drink and dessert. Soup choices are knoephla, chicken noodle, potato and chili. Information will be posted on the James’ Facebook and Instagram pages as well as the James website.
Proceeds will go toward projects and operating costs for the James Memorial Art Center.
“COVID has continued to impact the James, so events and fundraisers like these are essential to our day to day operations.” Novak said. "We are truly thankful for all the members and patrons who have attended events and contributed to keeping the James open."
To place your Soup's On orders for delivery or take out, call the James at 701-774-3601. The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 First Ave. W in Williston.