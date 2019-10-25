A group of local paranormal investigators is getting a boost in spirits thanks to a donation from the James Memorial Art Center.
The Paranormal Investigators of North Dakota, a Minot-based group that travels the state in search of the unexplained, was in Williston in August doing an investigation of the Old Armory when tragedy struck on their return home. A massive storm hit the area on Aug. 8, leaving cars stopped along the highway to seek refuge from the extreme winds, rain and hail.
Roger Allard, a member of the group, had his equipment, including a laptop, tablet, SLS camera and digital recorders in the bed of the pickup they were traveling in when the storm struck. Unfortunately, the storm destroyed all of the equipment, resulting in the loss of not only the data they had collected, but hundreds of dollars in equipment.
Allard, along with group members Wendy Kimble, Stephanie Pinkey and Brian Huntzinger, had done an investigation at the James Memorial Art Center in Oct. 2018, and the group left such an impression that when the organization heard about the Investigator’s tragedy, they knew they wanted to help in any way they could.
“The James and many of our patrons enjoyed the paranormal investigation results at last year’s Evening with Poe,” Board Vice President Deana Novak told the Williston Herald. “Wendy and her group do these investigations without asking for payment, and it created a lot of buzz for the James and what we do, so we were happy to be able to help out in P.I.N.D’s time of need.”
The James recently hosted a barbecue at the facility, with all proceeds going towards the investigators. Board members sold hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and beverages, bringing in a couple hundred dollars for the group. While it might not be enough to replace all the equipment, Novak said it was important that the James give back to a group as much as possible.
“It’s just one organization lending a hand to another in a time of need.” she said.
Kimble said the group was truly grateful for the donation, which she said was unexpected. To learn more about the Paranormal Investigators of North Dakota or if you’d like to donate to their Go Fund Me, visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/Paranormal-Investigators-of-North-Dakota.