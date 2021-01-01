The North Dakota Juried Student Art show is making a stop in Williston, featuring winning art from local students.
The annual show is a traveling exhibit of the state’s award winning artwork from schools across North Dakota. Judges studied the 408 different submitted pieces before finally choosing 116 as the award-winning works of art. From those pieces, 16 were chosen to adorn the walls of North Dakota’s elected officials, with three going to Gov. Doug Burgum’s offices, four going to Sen. Kevin Cramer’s offices, four going to Sen. John Hoeven’s offices and five going to Rep. Kelly Armstrong’s offices. Jurors for this year’s show were former Executive Director of the Taube Museum Nancy Walter, and James Memorial Art Center Vice President Deana Novak.
The traveling show features artwork from students in kindergarten through 12th grade, and is sponsored by the Taube Museum of Art in Minot with support from the North Dakota Council of the Arts.
After the pieces are juried, they become a traveling exhibit for the following year, making their way across the state. The show began it’s journey in April, and will be featured at the James Memorial throughout January. Seven students from Williston were chosen to have their work travel as part of the exhibit.
“The James is once again excited to host this fantastic student show,” Novak told the Williston Herald. “I was honored to judge this amazing group of work from the talented K12 students from around the state. Judging is blind, so we didn’t know anything besides the artist’s grade level, and I was thrilled to learn that seven talented local artists from across several grade levels were picked as traveling winners! The artistic talent of these students is amazing!”
The James has always enjoyed showing this show to encourage the students to continue on their artistic journey. Please wear a mask and join us in congratulating the Williston artists and see the other amazing talent from around the state at a reception Friday January 8th from 7-8:30.
Novak added that the James has always enjoyed host the juried show as a way to encourage students to continue on their artistic journey. Getting students involved in art early on helps to encourage them to appreciate art, she added, and will hopefully inspire them to continue being artistic.
Williston’s traveling artists for 2020-2021 are Aeris Gerard, Bakken Elementary; Emy Canerdy-Kalmik, ASB Innovation Academy; Daniel Crosby, Williston Trinity Christian School; Aison Boerschig, Bakken Elementary; Maguire Neumann, Williston Middle School; Theodora Aliffia, Williston Middle School and Kat Canerdy-Kalmik, ASB Innovation Elementary.
The James Memorial Art Center will hold an artist reception on Friday, Jan. 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing when visiting the gallery. The James is located at 621 First Avenue West in Williston. Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. There is no admission charge for gallery exhibits.