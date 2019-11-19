'Tis the season! Thanksgiving and Christmas are coming up quickly, and for a lot of people, that means family dinners. This week there are two events to help you find the right wine and spirit pairings to go with your festivities.
On Friday, Nov. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m., the James Memorial Art Center is partnering with 26th Street Liquor and Republic National Distributing Company for "Sips'Giving," a holiday wine tasting event.
Wine expert and presenter Tony Freed will be on hand sampling different varieties of wine to make your holiday feast shine. In addition to sampling wine and enjoying hors d'oeuvres, participants will take home a wine glass of their very own. More than just a simple tasting, Freed said the event aims to get people involved and really teach them what to look for when pairing a wine.
"You'll have an opportunity to sit and go through the entire experience of wine," Freed explained. "The sight, the smell, looking for hints when you're smelling the wine as well as tasting. Really just diving deep into the different offerings that'll be provided. It will very interactive and group driven."
Freed said the tasting will be a bit more in-depth than other tastings, and will feature six different wines to sample. Tickets for Sips'Giving are on sale until Thursday, Nov. 21 at the James Memorial Art Center. Tickets are $48 and limited to 45 people and must be purchased in advance. The James is located at 621 First Ave. W and is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday. To reserve a ticket for pickup, call 701-774-3601.
If wine isn't your style, on Saturday, Nov. 23, Black Magic Harley-Davidson is hosting a Bourbon and Whiskey Tasting at their dealership. Partnering with 26th Street Liquor, Republic National Distributing Company and Buster's Bar, the event will feature a social hour as well as dinner prior to the tasting. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the social, with a prime rib dinner served at 5:30 p.m., and the tasting beginning at 6 p.m.
Freed said the event will feature six different varieties, three bourbons and three more "traditional" types of whiskey. Along with dinner and the tasting, attendees will walk away with their own bottle of Buffalo Trace whiskey to take home. More than just a tasting, the event also serves as a fundraiser, with proceeds going towards Bras for a Cause.
Tickets for the Bourbon and Whiskey Tasting are $75 per person and can be purchased at Black Magic Harley-Davidson at 6611 Second Ave. W. Call Patrick or Londen at 701-572-1798 for tickets or more information. Both tasting events are 21 and over, and participants will be required to show ID when purchasing tickets.