Looking for a time that’s all that and a bag of chips? Then grab your flyest threads and bring your dopest crew to the James Memorial Art Center for 90s Prom!
On Saturday, Jan. 25 from 8 p.m. to midnight, the James is hosting their third annual adult prom, geared towards the 21 and over crowd. The last two years, the James has hosted prom with an 80s theme, but this year the event is taking a leap forward into the future and going all 90s. Along with a change in decade, prom is changing locations as well, moving from the James’ center stage upstairs to the main gallery, allowing for a bigger, better prom experience.
“We had a lot of really great feedback from last year’s prom,” James Board Vice President Deana Novak told the Williston Herald. “One of the main things we heard was that people wanted a 90s prom, so we put the vote out there and the people spoke! This year it will be upstairs, so there will be a lot more room for people to sit and relax separate from the dance floor.”
Attendees are invited to dress in their coolest 90s attire and are not limited to just formal wear. The night will feature everything one would expect to find at prom, with a DJ playing all the best 90s tunes, 90s karaoke, 90s inspired snacks, an area to take prom photos and of course, the crowing of Prom King and Queen at the end of the night. As the event is 21 and over, there will also be a cash bar. Prom is one of the James’ most notable fundraising events, with proceeds funding various activities and projects within the organization.
“Prom has become one of our most popular annual events, along with Art Fest and Warm Up After Light Up,” Novak said. “It’s another great way to get people into our building and see what we’re about, and just gives people another option for things to do in town. Like our other events, the funds from prom help us with special projects in our facility, such as our ongoing window restoration project.”
Tickets are $10 each and must be purchased in advance at the James, located at 621 First Ave. W. Photo ID is required to purchase tickets and enter the event. Call 701-774-3601 for questions or to reserve tickets.