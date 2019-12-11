Holiday cheer comes in many ways, but one of the most popular things about the season is the music, and a group of local musicians are getting together to spread that cheer the best way they can: through song.
The James Memorial Art Center is hosting the “An Acoustic Christmas” for the second year. Coordinators Dee James and Jen Urbatsch put the show together, pulling from the myriad of local talent that Williston and the surrounding areas have to offer.
Having grown significantly from last year’s inaugural concert, James said this year’s event will feature about 15 performers, with five of those being new acts. Many of the performers have been seen at various venues around the area, most notably at The Williston’s Eleven Lounge for their “Acoustic Friday Night” series.
“We have such talent right here in Williston that needs to be showcased,” James told the Williston Herald. “It’s amazing to me the level of talent we have in this area. We have professional musicians, and they’re right here, so we don’t have to bring in people from elsewhere. Williston is blessed with a huge amount of local talent, so why not take advantage of it?”
Attendees will of course be treated to some classic Christmas tunes, as well as some new and original pieces written by some of the performers. Notable performers such as Tim Ritter, Kalie Rider and Jim and Cheryl Lingenfelter will be part of the lineup, sharing holiday melodies with their own musical flair.
James said that last year’s concert drew such positive reviews that there was no question about holding another performance for this year’s holiday season.
“It was such a welcome, positive response from the audience that night,” James explained. “That night after the concert folks were saying ‘Please do it again,’ and it was so encouraging. We knew we wanted to do it again this year and we want to keep it going.”
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with music beginning at 7 p.m. James said the concert itself will last about two hours, with an intermission in between for the audience to enjoy refreshments and bid on some unique art pieces that will be on display for the silent auction. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the James Memorial, which is working on several preservation projects within the facility. James said the concert it beneficial in two ways, to assist the Art Center, and to highlight the performers and encourage more live music in the area.
“We are so grateful to Williston and the surrounding communities that support live music and support this production,” James said. “It not only of course is meant to raise money for the preservation of the James Memorial, but it is also for the purpose of keeping live music going in our area.”
Tickets are on sale at the door for $15, or you can call the James Memorial Art Center at 701-774-3601 to reserve a ticket. Seating is limited, so make sure to arrive early to find the perfect spot. The concert is open to all ages. The James is located at 621 First Avenue West.