Some local artists are bringing a touch of the macabre and a glimpse of North Dakota to the James Memorial Art Center this month.
The James, which hosts exhibits from artists from around the reason every month, is showing two unique bodies of work for the month of February. The main gallery is hosting the work of Garrett Norsten, who spends his off time taking stunning images from around the region. Norsten’s exhibit, “Photographs by Rascal,” captures scenes from around the state in stark detail, from abandoned school houses and oil rigs, to vibrant sunrises and sunsets across the North Dakota Prairie. Norsten came to Williston from Minnesota in 2015, but said he’s had in interest in photography since a young age.”
“In fourth grade, which feels like forever ago, I got my first digital camera, when digital cameras were first coming out,” Norsten told the Williston Herald. “I just started out taking pictures with my Fuji film, and I just fell in love with it from there.”
Norsten said most of the things he photographs he has just happened upon, and decided they would make a perfect subject. Most of his work involves nature and landscapes, which he says are his favorite. More impressive is the fact that Norsten does not use a traditional camera, but instead utilizes his iPhone. The challenge, he said, was determining which pictures to display, as he said he is constantly taking photos and has several thousand tucked away.
In Gallery II, Sarah Wilson-Boda shares a collection of her artwork, with her exhibit entitled “Enigmatic. Boda has been involved in many forms of art in the Williston area, drawing, sketching, sculpting and painting her own works as well as creating makeup and effects for Entertainment Inc!, where she also acts, directs and assists in any way she can. Boda’s style dances along the edge of the surreal, with dark and haunting imagery reminiscent of Tim Burton, with the subtle influences of Margaret Keane.
“I’ve always had a little bit of an issue trying to find my style, but my mistake has always been trying to find it in realism, instead of just drawing the things that make me happy, which are twisted and gross and not necessarily attractive, but express something.” Boda explained.
Boda added that each piece in her exhibit has a story, but that she hopes that patrons will create their own story based on how each piece speaks to them. Those stories, she said, help bring people together and create a discussion, which is what she hopes her works will do as well.
“That’s the thing that I love most about any kind of work of art, is its ability to connect people to each other, even if that connection isn’t necessarily what the other person would assume.”
The James Memorial is hosting an Artist Reception for both Norsten and Boda on Friday, Feb. 7th from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Both artists will be on hand to chat with guests and talk about their work. Both exhibits will be on display throughout the month. The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 First Avenue West in Williston. Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.