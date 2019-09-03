As a local non-profit organization, the James Memorial Art Center depends on grants and donations from the public to continue operations as Williston’s only visual arts gallery. As a thank you for the community’s continued support, the organization is hosting a community barbecue on the Center’s lawn.
The James Memorial Library was the city’s only library up until 1983, and is one of the oldest buildings in town. The James Memorial Preservation Society was formed in 1993 and worked to preserve the building and transform it into a center for visual arts. The James now appreciates a variety of use, serving as an art gallery which hosts exhibitions from artist all over the region, a classroom for youth and adults to learn a variety of artistic techniques, and as a rental facility for weddings, conferences and other events.
Keeping the facility up and running, as well as providing programs and outreach, would not be possible without the generous donations from the community and James members, Board of Directors Vice President Deana Novak told the Williston Herald. The community barbecue, she said, is just one way to show the organization’s appreciation for all who continue to support it, as well as showing off what the facility has to offer.
“We started the community barbecue as a way for our members and the community to come and enjoy the James,” she said. “It’s been great for new people to learn more about what we do, check outthe latest exhibit, and visit with board members about different things we have going on or projects that we may need funding for.”
The barbecue is on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. and is free-will donation, with burgers and hotdogs being donated from the Moose Lodge, and volunteers and board members providing sides, desserts and beverages. Set up on the building’s lawn, the public is welcome to stop by and enjoy a picnic-style atmosphere, wrapping up the summer season at the James and transitioning into the organization’s fall schedule of activities.
Currently the James is featuring local artist Mack Schroer, whose exhibit “A Year in Williston” showcases various art projects he has done in the area. The James is hosting an artist reception for Schroer on Friday, Sep. 6 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Sunday. The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 First Avenue West.