The James Memorial found some top-notch artists for its first Membership Card Design contest.
At a reception held on Saturday, Jan. 18, James board members announced the winners for the first ever contest, honoring talented artists whose artwork with grace the organization’s membership cards. Looking for a way to entice new members and get community artists more involved, the James board decided to host a card design contest, seeking out submissions from the community for art that would be featured on the organization’s membership cards.
The call went out, and several artists responded, turning in many colorful entries. The board convened and judged the entries blindly, choosing three from the pool or submitted works. Mack Schroer, Katarina Canerdy-Kalmik and Emylinn Canerdy-Kalmik were chosen by the board, and their art will now adorn the James’ cards for the next three years. Each winner also received a cash prize as well as a family membership to the James. New members to the James will be able to choose which design they would like on their membership card.
“To have it on a membership card, how cool is that?” said Andrea Placher, James board member and contest creator. “I think the participants were very excited to have their community ask for their artwork and feel like they have a voice and that their art is appreciated. It’s just another sense of belonging in the community, another way to connect people together.”