The James Memorial Art Center is hosting some special exhibits during the month of March and seeking out local artists for their upcoming exhibit.
Each year, the James Memorial Board of Directors come together to collaborate and share their own personal works of art. Each member of the board is involved with some form or art, be it painting, drawing, photography, mixed media and sewing. The yearly show is a chance for the board to show of some of their own projects, as the gallery spends most of the year promoting other regional artists.
"We have some really talented board members," Board Vice President Deana Novak told the Williston Herald. "This show has also encouraged our board to branch out and try new art forms, as well as getting back into mediums they haven't tried in years."
The board of directors show will be on display in the main gallery through March 18. From March 20 through the rest of the month, the gallery will be shared between two other local arts organizations, the Camera Club and Williston Area Woodworkers. The two groups will fill Galleries 1 and 2 at the James, showing off projects the projects they've been working on throughout the year, as well as enticing new members to join their clubs. Camera Club members highlight photography from around the region as their members share the images they've created. The groups will also hold a silent auction, with funds benefiting the James, and a member reception on March 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.
For April, the James is seeking artwork from the community for the Small Work Juried Community Show, which will be on display throughout April. The exhibition is open for public entries, with prizes awarded for Best in Show in adult and youth categories. Artwork can be any style and medium, but must be no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches, hence the "small works" part of the show. Art can be dropped off at the James between March 23 and March 31. Details, rules and entry forms can be picked up at the James, or found online at www.thejamesmemorial.org.
The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 First Avenue West in Williston. Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. and Friday and Sunday 1 to 5 pm, but will be extended during the Camera Club and Woodworkers exhibition. For more information, call the James at 701-774-3601.