The IRS begins its Advance Child Tax Credit Payments Thursday, July 15. Most families won’t need to do anything to receive these payments. The IRS is processing 2019 and 2020 tax returns to determine eligibility for the advance payments, and will send them automatically to those who qualify.
For those who don’t normally file tax returns, here are five things to know.
1. An online tool is available at IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021 to help non-filers register for the Advance Child Tax Credit. The tool is an update of last year’s IRS non-filers tool, designed to help those who don’t normally file income tax returns to receive their economic stimulus payments during the pandemic.
2. If you will be filing a tax return for 2019 or 2020, you should not use the tool to register. You will receive the payments automatically. The tool is also not for those claiming the Earned Income or other tax credits, which require you to file a return. IRS offers a Free File tool at IRS.gov to help low to moderate income families file taxes with the help of tax preparation software free of charge.
3. Several scams have been circulating that target both the Advance Child Tax Credit payment and Economic Impact payments. There are only two ways you can get either of those benefits. One is by filing a tax return with the IRS and the other is by registering online through the non-filer sign-up tool, exclusively on IRS.gov. Any other option is a scam. The IRS will not send unsolicited electronic communications asking you to open attachments or visit a non-governmental website.
4. The Advance Child Tax Credit was part of the American Rescue Plan Act, approved by Congress in March. The payment will be up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each child age 6 through 17. The payments will be issued by direct deposit, provided correct banking information has already been given to the IRS. Otherwise, be watching the mail for these payments, which are scheduled for July 15, Aug. 13, Sept. 15, oct. 15, Nov. 15, and Dec. 15.
5. More tools are coming soon to help taxpayers navigate these new payments, including an interactive eligibility assistant and an update portal which will allow you to opt out of the advance payments if you prefer receiving them all in a lump sum or may be taking a better-paying job that makes them ineligible. Families receiving advance payments who later become ineligible must repay the advance payments. Other complicating factors can include shard custody of a child and, if your child is adopted from a foreign country, the child’s citizenship status.